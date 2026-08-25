Detroit Lions LB Added in Free Agency Out Injured 'Indefinitely'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an unfortunate injury update on veteran linebacker Damone Clark.

Prior to practice on Tuesday afternoon, Campbell noted the 26-year-old suffered an injury several weeks ago and would not be returning to the field anytime soon.

Clark signed with the Lions this offseason, following stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

“I keep in touch with him, obviously just to sharpen my game. My biggest thing with me, I always want to get better. I don’t want to stay the same. And he tells me when I’m doing good things, he tells me when I need to work on things, and that’s all part of it," Clark told reporters about defensive coordinators Kelvin Sheppard, when he signed with the NFC North squad. "I’m a sponge, I want to learn as much as I can, because I know the player that I can be and I know the player that I want to be.”

It may have been an uphill climb for Clark to contribute much defensively, but he could have carved out a role on special teams.

"I just thank God for the opportunity, because I got homeboys and people back at the crib that would do anything just to be on practice squad, something like that," Clark said about playing on special teams. "So, you have to make the most of every opportunity and put that in the forefront of your mind, that guys wish to be in this position.”

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Ennis Rakestraw on injury scare

Following Detroit's 17-13 victory against the Commanders, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was asked about leaving practice injured last week.

The third-year defensive back indicated he had been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered at camp, but a wrong step aggravated the injury.

“I already had it (ankle injury) before I went out there. It’s just a step wrong and just aggravated again," said Rakestraw. "I was dealing with it before. Just like I said, with the statement I made about my body being there, everybody is going to get hurt. It’s just who is going to push through or not. I’m going to keep pushing. So, that’s the part I’m developing better from.”

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