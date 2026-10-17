Detroit Lions DE Fined After Cardinals Game

Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum finds himself lighter in the wallet, after he was fined for a hip drop tackle against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was docked $12,611 for the infraction early in the second quarter. If he incurs two more fines of the same variety, he would be subjected to a one-game suspension.

Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week the coaching staff has noticed just how much Wonnum has fit in throughout his first campaign in Motown.

"We notice him in this building. We know exactly what he is, and he’s playing at a high level. I thought he really bounced back from last week in Carolina and played really well in the run and certainly the pass game. He’s creating issues opposite of Hutch," said Campbell. "And man, he keeps doing that, with the firepower we have on that D-line, and you become very dangerous."

Detroit's defense was stifling all afternoon, causing Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to be frustrated.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was praised by the Cardinals for his defensive strategy, which did not allow the Cardinal's offensive weapons to create many explosive plays.

Brissett expressed to local reporters this week he could not force the football into tight windows, due to the Lions bracketing and double-teaming McBride and wideout Michael Wilson.

"Yeah, it was about the double-team stuff. I had to bring the tablet over, and I'm like, 'Look, bro, I don't know what you want. I can't force that in and put the team in jeopardy.' He understands that," said Brissett. "It's the competitor in him."

Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett called Sheppard's plan unique and fascinating.

“That was pretty unique. I’ve been doing this a while, and it’s funny, the closest thing I ever saw was, we were playing the Ravens with Davante Adams," said Hackett. "And I think there were, like, two to three guys on him the whole time. We were working on all these things we thought were going to happen, but they said, ‘nope, we’re going to take him away.’ But yeah, it was fascinating.”

Lions cornerback Roger McCreary indicated getting back to playing more man-to-man coverage suited the team, as that has become part of their identity.

“These past couple weeks, it felt like we got away from that man coverage. Like, that’s our identity. We like to get greedy," said McCreary. "And I felt like Shep said, 'Forget it. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s our course.' So, that’s exactly what we did today. Get in their faces, play man.”

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