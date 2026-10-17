5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 7

This week, the Detroit Lions fans get a week of stress-free, guilt-free football. The Lions get the early bye week for the season and a chance to activate Brian Branch, alongside filling two more roster holes after placing three players on injured reserve.

On Saturday, Week 7 for the college football season will be underway. The midpoint of the season has passed as teams make their bid to be among the participants in the last 12-team playoff.

The Lions have seen some holes on defense exposed recently, and here are five players they must scout.

OT Carter Smith, Indiana

Smith was a projected first-round offensive tackle that elected to return to college for one last season. After protecting Fernando Mendoza on his Heisman campaign, Smith now anchors blindside protection for Josh Hoover. The Hoosiers face their steepest test yet, with Ohio State heading to town.

The reigning Big Ten Lineman of the Year has allowed one sack on the season, but rates among the top percentile for run blocking and gap scheme blocking. His pass-block grade is respectable, although not in the same echelon it was in last season.

That said, Smith is still viewed as one of, if not the best offensive tackle, that will be on the board in about six months time.

The Hoosiers host the Buckeyes at noon EST.

EDGE Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

On the opposite side of Smith will be Jackson Jr., another slightly surprising return to college. Jackson was part of eight sacks for the Buckeyes last season, and PFF credits him with three sacks and an additional 12 hurries through the first half of the regular season.

The EDGE rusher currently projects in the second round, and would be an intriguing option if the Lions cannot re-sign D.J. Wonnum after the season. However, Jackson much more closely projects to what Al-Quadin Muhaamad was with Motown, as a pass-rush specialist.

Jackson’s run-stuff ability ranks in the bottom ten percentile, while his pass rush win rate in within the 80th percentile. In easier terms, Jackson has impressed as a pass-rusher, but underwhelmed against the run.

He is currently a projected second-rounder, per PFF. As mentioned above, his matchup with Smith begins at noon EST.

IOL Evan Tengesdal, Cincinnati

Tengesdal enters his senior campaign with over 1,100 career snaps and only one allowed sack. He was the top returning Power Four run blocker to begin the year.

His playstyle is best described as a mauler, and will be one of the top options when the NFL Draft is rating interior players. His senior campaign got off to a rocky start, with his first sack allowed and a rough outing in pass protection. That said, physicality and his grip in the pass protection game are not going to be questions come draft time. Tengesdal is the real deal.

His Bearcats travel to West Virginia, kicking off at noon EST.

S Faletau Satuala, BYU

Any time a player draws comparisons to Kyle Hamilton, that draws attention. Satuala is drawing those comparisons in coverage and his violence as a tackler.

While his testing at the NFL Combine will not be spectacular for foot speed and movement, his tape tells another tale. His imposing size (6-foot-4) and wingspan make him a dangerous player to target. When the pass is in the air, his background as the former top recruit from Utah show, with the old wide receiver coming out to haul in the ball.

To further sell the Cougar, he has solid special teams tape. Expect him to translate well there.

The Cougars face off with Notre Dame on Saturday night, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

OT Joseph Borjon, San Diego State

It feels weird marking the Pac-12 as “Group of Six,” but welcome to college football in 2026. Borjon brings the length that no coach can develop, as he towers over defenders at 6-foot-9. His tape provides plenty of up and down moments, with middle of the pack grades on almost any metric.

However, the project player has experience at both tackle positions already, and has seen an uptick in play by switching to left tackle this season with the Aztecs. He has allowed one sack this season, which is an improvement. Against Fresno State, Borjon has to stay penalty free, as the massive lineman has been whistled for seven in six games.

That alone draws concerns. With the ending of the Giovanni Manu experiment in sight, perhaps the 2026 NFL Draft is not the time to start a new experiment with Borjon.

For those wanting to watch Borjon, the Aztecs kick off at 10:30 p.m. EST against Fresno State. Get that coffee ready.