Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team had a good week of practice, ahead of a pivotal road contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

The defensive struggles of the team have put defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard in the spotlight this week. During his media session with reporters earlier this week, Sheppard came across as defensive and stubborn.

Some believe that the former NFL linebacker does not shoulder all of the burden for the poor play of the defense, as the talent level is subpar, especially in the secondary.

Dan Campbell addressed prior to practice on Friday if there was a growing sense of accountability among the secondary.

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“Oh yeah. Listen, I think our guys are ready to go. I think they're going to be ready to go this game. I thought we had a good practice. These guys continue to work at it, and I think we'll be ready to go. Listen, we can get this thing done," said Campbell. "Right now, talent has got nothing to do with our issues. Until we clean up some of this other stuff, then we can talk about that at some point. Once we do what we need to do and cut some of this crap in half, then we can talk about that.

"That's not our issue. That is not. So, detail your work and be where you're supposed to be. And your teammate, don't try to cover for him," Capbell added further. "You just do your job. If not, we'll get somebody else in there. It's all good.”

Detroit's pass defense is among the worst in the National Football League.

Sheppard's defense is allowing 109.3 net passing yards per game, when bringing pressure on the quarterback. Only four other teams since 2016 have posted a worse number. The Falcons give up 65.3 yards, the second-worst in the league to start the 2026 season.

Detroit is considering adjustments this week, including playing rookie Keith Abney more. Ennis Rakestraw could also see his role expanded this week, as he continues to acclimate in his first real season playing consistently.

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