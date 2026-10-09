Behind Enemy Lines: Can Lions Contain Cardinals Rookie Running Back?

The Detroit Lions are looking to enter their bye week on a high note.

Ahead of the week off, the Lions are traveling to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, who enter Sunday's game with a 1-3 record.

Reporter Donnie Druin covers the Cardinals for Cardinals OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's game.

1. How will Cardinals handle the injuries to their offensive line?

Donnie Druin: That's the golden question here, especially with multiple starters out and a Lions defense that ranks second in sacks. The good news for Arizona is Jacoby Brissett has one of the league's fastest times to throw in the NFL, so the Cardinals naturally get the ball out quickly. I would anticipate plenty of multi-tight end sets to help chip some of Detroit's pass-rushers in hopes of slowing them down and reaching the passer. For what it's worth, the Cardinals are dead-last in explosive plays and Brissett's average yards per intended pass rank near the bottom of the league — I'm not sure either changes on Sunday.

2. How are supporters feeling about playing the Lions this week?

Druin: Cardinals fans are cautiously confident in hopes of a potential upset against Detroit. Arizona fans have often pointed to the Lions' lack of passing defenses, and from my understanding, things aren't exactly great on Detroit's defensive side of the ball either. This is a fairly big game in the eyes of Cardinals fans, as many view this as a final opportunity for the likes of either Jacoby Brissett or defensive coordinator Nick Rallis before serious moves could be made for their respective spots. Fans view this as a track meet in the waiting, and losing to Drew Petzing would sting a little more than a typical loss given his history here.

3. How has rookie RB Jeremiyah Love looked so far?

Druin: All things considered, very good. Love has dealt with injuries, lack of touches and a poor offensive line through his early stint with the Cardinals — though he still manages to make defenders miss and gives fans a few highlights when the ball's in his hands. Arizona doesn't want to overload the rookie and that's understandable, though he's slowly becoming too good not to be consistently involved in the offense. He hasn't been used a ton in the passing game like many projected, though when his number has called, he's delivered.

4. What should concern Lions about playing Cardinals?

Druin: Any chance of Arizona winning this game comes in the form of the Cardinals' offense coming alive — which is very possible. It's early in Mike LaFleur's tenure but there's been flashes of the offensive brilliance that made him desirable for Arizona when they hired him. We've yet to see the team's offense truly come alive, and with Detroit's defense entering this matchup as a liability (much like Arizona's), the Cardinals have potential to put up plenty of points. And for what it's worth, the Cardinals are just outside of the top five in defensive turnovers forced, too.

5. Who wins and why?

Druin: I do buy that the scoreboard might be broken when the dust settles at State Farm Stadium, though I have the Lions covering the spread on the road. This could be a really fun matchup, but ultimately I think the Cardinals aren't able to pull off a late-game comeback. Give me: DET 30, AZ 24

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