Detroit Lions Hire New Team President to Replace Rod Wood

The Detroit Lions have hired a new team president.

According to a press release from the organization on Wednesday, the Lions have hired Richard Haddad as the next president and CEO. He replaces Rod Wood, who announced his retirement in March after 11 seasons.

Haddad was born in Michigan and has spent the previous 14 years with Pistons Sports and Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer. He will join the team beginning in early September.

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," said team Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. "Throughout our process, Rich's experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit ot bring a championship to Detroit."

In this role, Haddad will provide oversight of the organization's football and business operations. He has experience in a similar capacity dating back to his time with the Pistons' organization, where he handled business operations, affairs and development for both the team and Pistons Sports and Entertainment.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next president and CEO. I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons," Haddad stated. "As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm hoonore and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod (Wood), Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) have built an incredible foundation, and I can't wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community.

Haddad is also a part of the effort to help bring the WNBA back to Detroit as well as developing a headquarters for the expansion team that is currently scheduled to begin playing in 2029. He hails from Adrian, Michigan, and earned a bachelor's degree at Michigan and a law degree at Columbia.

He also was recognized as part of the Sports Business Journal's "40 under 40" sports business executives in 2022.

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