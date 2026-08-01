Report: Detroit Lions LB Jimmy Rolder Out Injured 'For a While'

The Detroit Lions could be without one of the key members of their 2026 draft class for a significant amount of time.

On Saturday, the team signed linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract. Immediately, speculation began about the status of 2026 fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder. The Michigan product had left Friday's training camp practice early to be evaluated for a leg injury.

A recent report from Detroit Football Network confirmed that the signing and the injury are correlated, as Rolder is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period. Official specifics of the injury will likely be provided by head coach Dan Campbell during his media session prior to Sunday's training camp practice.

"Don't have all the details, but the Devin White signing is directly tied to Jimmy Rolder's practice exit on Friday," wrote Justin Rogers. "A source confirmed the rookie will be out 'for a while.'"

White, a Second Team All-Pro in 2020, is coming off a career-high 176 tackles last season for the Las Vegas Raiders and figures to jump to near the top of the team's linebacker depth chart.

Don't have all the details, but the Devin White signing is directly tied to Jimmy Rolder's practice exit on Friday. A source confirmed the rookie will be out "for a while." — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) August 1, 2026

Rolder had been having an intriguing start to training camp on the heels of a very productive offseason workout period. Buzz was building that the young player could possibly compete for the third starting linebacker job alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

In his practice reps, Rolder had demonstrated keen instincts that matched what he put on film as a member of Michigan's defense over the last four seasons. He had struggled with injuries during his time with the Wolverines, which limited his overall production over the course of his college career.

Yet, Rolder was a mainstay in the Wolverines' defense last season. He started 11 games last year, notching 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception in 2025.

Elsewhere in the linebacker room, the Lions also have veterans such as Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske and Joe Bachie, along with undrafted free agent Erick Hunter.

Rodriguez, Rolder and Clark were expected to be the top candidates to replace the departed veteran Alex Anzalone as the WILL linebacker in the team's base defense. However, adding White gives the Lions another established veteran defensive option.

The Lions also have another intriguing option in Rodriguez, who won a starting job as a rookie in 2022 and has provided the team with stable production amidst injuries over the last two seasons.

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