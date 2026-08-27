Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Pacheco, Moore, Hassanein, Mays

The Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell provided a number of injury updates prior to practice Thursday afternoon.

The Lions, who have dealt with a number of injuries including some significant ailments over the course of their training camp, have had a number of players either sit out or begin and exit practice early with trainers since camp began in late-July.

Among the players the Lions updated the status of on Thursday were defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Derrick Moore.

Pacheco is feeling better, but is now also dealing with a back injury. The sixth-year head man could not give a definitive timeline regarding his return. Campbell indicated the knee was not the real concern at this time.

Campbell did not seem worried about Ahmed Hassanein's injury, but he won't practice today. Moore will be out a little bit, but could return to practice as soon as next week.

When asked about Cade Mays, the former NFL tight end had no update regarding his return timeline.

Pacheco is one of the more interesting injuries to have taken place. The Lions have been without him for multiple weeks while he's dealt with a knee injury, but some recent decision-making has called into question his availaibility for the regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to signing running back Roydell Williams, the Lions also brought in another former Kansas City Chief in Kareem Hunt for a workout. Detroit did elect not to sign Hunt at the conclusion of his workout.

Moore, the Lions' second-round pick in this year's draft, missed some time with a minor groin injury but made his preseason debut last week against the Washington Commanders and recorded a sack in that game.

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Hassanein is another defensive end who has stood out throughout training camp and the preseason. A Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hassanein had his rookie season end unceremoniously when he suffered an injury in the training camp finale.

The Boise State product was waived with an injury designation, and because of that didn't return to the Lions until the settlement he originally agreed to with the team expired. When it expired, he returned as a member of the team's practice squad, but did not appear in a regular season game last year.

As a result, Hassanein is looking to be a big factor in the team's big end rotation after a position change. To this point, he has produced encouraging results across the board.

The Lions conclude the preseason with a trip to take on the Indianapolis Colts Saturday afternoon. The team must cut it's roster down to it's initial regular season form of 53 players by 6 p.m, Sunday.

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