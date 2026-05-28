Detroit Lions Linebacker Hints 2025 Team Was Too Complacent

The Detroit Lions have completed their first practice session of Phase 3 and linebacker Jack Campbell has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

Speaking with local reporters soon after practice concluded, the fourth-year linebacker caught the attention of many in the room and those listening in regarding what he found refreshing.

“I just feel like we’ve got the guys that we’re going to, if you get knocked down, they’re getting back up every single time. They’re never giving up, and you’ve just got bell cows, and that’s just something that I’ve kinda noticed early on," said Campbell. "Today was our first day of Phase 3. It wasn’t perfect, but it was refreshing to see guys out there who are just hungry. I feel like that’s going to carry you a long way in this league.”

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, head coach Dan Campbell explained that he really wanted the team to get back to what made them successful early in his tenure.

"I want to get back to some of the things we were doing a couple of years ago," said the former NFL tight end. "And what I mean by that is just getting back to a little bit of what we did at the ground level, just little bit of the way we train, the way we go about things. This is going to be a good training camp for us. We’re going to go back and really sharpen the sword a little bit. And I know that’s a ways off, but I think that’s the big thing.”

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Why Detroit Lions Have Easy Path to 2026 NFL Playoffs

Jack Campbell's defense

Now that the ink is dry on a new contract extension, the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker is tasked with leading a defense the coaching staff says is his to operate.

Campbell acknowledged he always felt it was his defense, but it is time to further showcase his growth by decreasing errors.

Also, he noted that each player on the field should feel that the defense is theirs and each player should take pride in their role and being part of the organization.

“I’ve always thought that it’s my defense. But now that it’s this time of, it’s really just me being out there being able to lead and being able to find better ways to connect with guys so that I can help them out," Campbell said. "I feel like that’s where I’ve got to take that next step this offseason, is to just make connections with guys to help bring them along. And for me, I have no excuses. I’ve been in this system for four years now. So, messing up is not really okay at this point, and that’s something that I try not to do.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.