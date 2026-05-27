Jack Campbell Did Not Want to Set Market, Has Critical Letter After Drafted

It was never the intention of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell to be the highest-paid player at his position.

In an era when players look to reset markets, to maximize their earnings on the field, the former first-round draft pick simply wanted to remain part of the organization that believed in him and to play for the City that has embraced him and his family.

He even took a moment during his contract extension media session to apologize to other players for not advancing the high-end of the linebacker market.

Following the first organized team practice of the week, a humble and appreciative NFL player thanked the organization, his family and his representatives for the opportunity to stay in Detroit through the 2030 season.

Proving those that trusted in him right

It is no secret that Campbell's pick back in 2023 set off a strong reaction and debate among the draft community, fans and NFL pundits.

Many felt that Detroit targeting a running back and linebacker went against what winning teams who champion "positional value" tend to select early in drafts.

Now that he is an All-Pro and earned a lucrative new contract extension, the 25-year-old shared with local reporters that he still has what analysts said about him, via a letter mailed from someone in his hometown.

After seeing that Gibbs earned draft poor draft grades, Campbell expressed he was slightly relieved, thinking he would come out a little better than D's and F's.

"It's funny, I remember that like it was yesterday. It was just a big moment in my life. I worked and achieved what I wanted to achieve, which is to make it to the NFL," said Campbell. "I kind of had a near-sighted vision. I didn't think it would turn into this at first. I feel like that's kind of my perspective on things, kind of what you got to do. I got to go earn a spot. Now, I can't come into this thinking I'm going to be an All-Pro first. Like, there are just steps to everything.

"So, when I got drafted on draft night, I remember everything. I remember a lot of things that were said. A guy from my hometown mailed me a letter. I still have it today. Just the CBS Sports article, talking about this is probably the worst pick in NFL history," Campbell added. "And I'm just like, 'You guys are for sure (emphatic)'. All that stuff, it wasn't about proving them wrong. I feel like for me, it was proving the people who believed in me right."

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