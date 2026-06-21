Detroit Lions Post-Minicamp Updated 2026 Offensive Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up mandatory minicamp and are heading towards training camp.

Over the last several weeks, the Lions have offered glimpses at what the 2026 season has to offer with their open practices during minicamp and organized team activities.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, expectations for the offense are high given the amount of returning firepower the team has on the roster.

Here’s my latest projection for what the Lions will do with their offensive depth chart following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

Reserve: Luke Altmyer

In his sixth season with the Lions, Goff is ready to prove that he can take the team to the promised land. He's the franchise quarterback, and the only real intrigue at this position is whether or not Altmyer can usurp Bridgewater as the team's backup.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

After trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, the Lions are prepared to lean on Gibbs. He's been doing MMA training to prepare for the grind that comes with holding that role, and by all accounts appears ready for another big year.

Pacheco will take the place of Montgomery, but exactly how big his role is remains to be seen. Vaki is entering a big third NFL season, as he has yet to prove he can have a significant role on offense. If he can this year, he could wind up being a real asset.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy

Reserves: Cedrick Wilson, Malik Cunningham, Tay Martin, Lawrence Keys III, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black

Injured: Kendrick Law

TeSlaa is one of the biggest winners for the offseason program, as he looks to be primed for a massive leap in workload in 2026. He'll be a nice supplement to the production of St. Brown and Williams, as both players will be expected to contribute plenty in 2026.

Detroit added four UFL wide receivers over the last week, so it's clear that Campbell is looking for competition at the back-end of the roster. This could set up an intriguing training camp, as there are certainly depth spots up for grabs.

Detroit Lions Post-Minicamp Updated 2026 Defensive Depth Chart

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks, Zach Horton, Miles Kitselman, Thomas Gordon

LaPorta is trending in the right direction toward being available for training camp, which alleviates some of the concerns. In him, Wright and Conklin, the Lions have a solid trio of veterans to anchor the offense.

Meeks appears to be giving the tight end position a go after some rumblings about him moving there late last year. By all accounts, he's taken to that quickly and will challenge for a roster spot in his second NFL season.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right)

Backups: Larry Borom, Giovanni Manu

Reserves: Devin Cochran, Colby Sorsdal

With offseason practices not being padded, it's hard to glean too much about where the rookie Miller stands in the competition for the right tackle spot. However, it's been encouraging to hear about how he has taken to the pre-snap processing aspect of playing the position.

I had previously been expecting Borom to win the job at the beginning of the year, but as we get closer I do believe Miller could wind up winning the job right away. He'll have to earn it in a competition, but he certainly seems capable of doing just that.

Offensive guard

Starters: Juice Scruggs (left), Tate Ratledge (right)

Backups: Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch

Reserves: Miles Frazier, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Melvin Priestly

Campbell didn't shy away from the fact that the team will have a competition for the left guard position. It could realistically be any one of Scruggs, Mahogany and Bartch. I'm intrigued by Bartch, who the coaching staff has talked positively about but hasn't appeared in practices while rehabbing an injury.

Detroit has gotten much deeper at guard this offseason, as there are at least five realistic options who could play meaningful snaps. Niese, Miller and Priestly are all also intriguing and could battle for spots at the back-end of the roster.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Seth McLaughlin

The Lions will be leaning on Mays to be the pivot of the offensive line. He is viewed as an ascending player in the league after a relatively small amount of time playing the position in Carolina. Now, he'll be tasked with being the centerpiece of what the Lions hope to be a revived offensive line.

McLaughlin is an interesting option the team took a flyer on during the offseason. Formerly one of the top center prospects in last year's draft, an Achilles injury altered his trajectory and now he's hoping to earn a spot in Detroit.