Dan Campbell: I Don't Care About Job Security

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has his focus set on bringing the team back into the ranks of the NFL's best.

A down season in 2025 led to some concerns, and an offseason of change has he team facing some critics. However, Campbell has plenty of belief in the players they're bringing back, which includes a stable of veterans who have helped build the culture into what it is.

As Campbell faces the skepticism surrounding his sixth year at the helm, he's not worried about the questions surrounding his job security.

Rather, his motivating factor deals with the fear of letting down the players he coaches.

"Look, my pressure or heat always comes from letting the players down. I don't care about job security, I don't care what somebody else thinks," Campbell said during an interview on FOX 2. "I will say this, man, I haven't told the team this yet, but it's like, man, I want some R&R. And you're like, 'What are you talking about?' Man, redemption and respect. That's what this league's about. So yeah, I feel pressure to get us back to where we need to go and to not let these guys down, man. Do my job and help them do theirs."

To be clear, Campbell has faced very little in the way of concerns about his post as the head coach since taking the team to its first division title in 30 years in 2023. However, some pundits are concerned that the issues that plagued Detroit last year could be long-term.

There were several changes made this offseason, both with the departures of veterans like Alex Anzalone and Taylor Decker and their subsuquent replacements as well as the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator John Morton.

Though these changes will no doubt have an impact, the Lions believe in players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jack Campbell, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell to step up as the new era of leaders and uphold the standard.

As a result, Campbell is motivated by the sting that the team felt last year of its last-place finish despite a 9-8 record and the team's fourth-straight winning season.

"It does stick in your craw, it’s a bad taste in your mouth and man, that’s a long time," Campbell said. "When you fall short, everything is about getting back to this point where you can get back on the field and correct those issues. It eats at you and it comes in waves. There is an embarrassment to it, and I’m responsible for that, I’m responsible. And I’m gonna be one of the ones responsible for getting it back to where it needs to be."

The Lions completed their second day of training camp practices Thursday and will prepare for the regular season with a three-game preseason slate, which starts with a road game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 13.