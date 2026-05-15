Every Detroit Lions Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

The Detroit Lions remain a popular draw for National Football League broadcast partners.

Despite finishing with a 9-8 record last year, the Lions, led be head coach Dan Campbell, remain a team that is highly coveted to be featured in primetime games.

In a conference call on Friday, NFL Vice President of broadcasting planning Mike North discussed why the Lions are set to be featured in four primetime games this season.

Detroit is among a group of teams, including the Giants, Vikings, Steelers, Ravens and Texans that all play four primetime games this year.

The Los Angeles Rams lead the league with seven primetime game appearances, which tied the all-time record for primetime appearances in one single season.

The 2023 Buffalo Bills 2025 Kansas City Chiefs also appeared in seven primetime games.

"It's not often that a team playing the fourth-place schedule finds itself on that many national television windows," said North. "But there was no hesitation by any of our broadcast partners this year to continue to lean into the Lions. They are, I don't know if you'd call them a Super Bowl favorite, but I don't think any of us would bat an eye thinking that they're going to be playoff relevant.

"Heck, everybody in that division, right? I think the whole division finished over .500 last year. So, no hesitation at all to find themselves in national television windows."

This year, Detroit appears on Sunday Night Football twice, Monday Night Football once and Thursday Night Football once.

Of the four games, three are away from home. Only the game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football takes place at Ford Field in Week 16.

Detroit Lions 2026 NFL primetime games

1.) Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills: Week 2, Thursday September 17, 2026 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

2.) Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Week 4, Sunday October 4, 2026 8:25 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

3.) Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Week 15, Sunday December 20, 2026 8:25 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

4.) New York Giants at Detroit Lions: Week 16, Monday December 28, 2026 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

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