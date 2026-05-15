The Detroit Lions' schedule is out, and the team now knows the road it will travel in 2026.

Though the opponents for the schedule have been long finalized, Thursday marked the unveiling of the official schedule. For the Lions, the schedule features six standalone games with four of those coming in primetime.

Here is a ranking of the Lions' 17 regular season games, from easiest to hardest.

17.) Tennessee Titans (1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, Ford Field)

The Titans are hoping second-year quarterback Cam Ward can be the guy they wanted when they drafted him first overall last year. He had an up-and-down rookie season, and could endure more growing pains with roster holes around him under new head coach Robert Saleh.

16.) New York Jets (1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, Ford Field)

Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will return to Ford Field on the opposite sideline for the first time. They traded for Geno Smith and made some intriguing additions in the Draft, but have a ways to go to become threats in the AFC East.

15.) Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, State Farm Stadium)

The Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray, and will go into the 2026 season with JaCoby Brissett behind center. The addition of running back Jeremiyah Love is intriguing, and he could wind up being a massive addition. However, the Lions get them early in the year before they truly can hit their stride.

14.) Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

The Falcons made some noise late last season, nearly playing their way into the division title race after what was a tough start. Bijan Robinson headlines a talented group of playmakers, and the defense has some solid players as well. However, this will be an indoor game for the Lions, and comes with some extra rest the week after Thanksgiving.

13.) Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, Hard Rock Stadium)

The Dolphins have a new look this season, with previous staples such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill all gone. Under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins will be looking to surprise teams in the AFC. However, Detroit could thrive in the warm weather after getting their first two games out of the bye at home.

12.) New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, Ford Field)

Detroit will open the season against a talented Saints team that is looking to build on some of its late-season momentum. Tyler Shough displayed plenty of promise, and he could be in store for a big second season. Home-field advantage helps a lot with this matchup, as does the early season nature of when it's scheduled.

11.) Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, Ford Field)

Detroit's first tilt with Minnesota in the first-half of the season, which could be helpful. There are some intriguing elements of this Vikings team, starting with the addition of Kyler Murray to the quarterback room. This matchup is in a more favorable spot than the team's trip to Minnesota.

10.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, Ford Field)

The Lions and Buccaneers have had some battles over the years. The latest installment comes in between a game in Germany and a game on Thanksgiving, so this will be a challenging one. This will also be the return of former Lions defensive captain Alex Anzalone as well as Al-Quadin Muhammad.

9.) New York Giants (8:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, Ford Field)

The Giants are one of the most interesting young teams in the league. They have new leadership in John Harbaugh, and the trio of Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers have high upside. With this game being late in the year, the Giants may have things figured out and it could wind up being a very exciting primetime clash.

8.) Carolina Panthers (8:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, Bank of America Stadium)

The Panthers surprised many by winning the NFC South last season, and nearly took out the Rams in the Wild Card Round. Bryce Young has made strides after struggling to begin his career, and if he continues to grow they could wind up being a contender. It'll be a challenge for the Lions to earn a road win in Carolina.

7.) Chicago Bears (1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, Ford Field)

This year the Lions get Ben Johnson and company for Thanksgiving. It will be the first of two meetings in the second-half of the year, and could carry big divisional stakes. Chicago is looking to defend its divisional crown, and the Lions have won twice on Thanksgiving since 2016.

6.) New England Patriots (9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, Allianz Arena)

The Lions lost out on one of the marquee games on their home schedule with this game getting moved to Germany. It's been a turbulent offseason for the Patriots, but they were in the Super Bowl last season and have plenty of talent returning. By this point in the season, this could be a solid litmus test to see where the Lions stand in terms of the contenders.

5.) Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, Ford Field)

Detroit's first game after their bye week comes against the Packers at home. Green Bay has had some success playing at Ford Field with wins in two of the last three seasons there, and they have plenty of young weapons on both sides of the ball.

4.) Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, U.S. Bank Stadium)

By late in the season, the Vikings will have their quarterback situation ironed out. The result will be a high-efficiency offense with the ability to put up points, and the Lions will have to travel to their stadium in primetime.

3.) Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, Soldier Field)

This game is the first of a back-to-back road swing at the end of the season for Detroit, and the elements could be a factor given the late-season nature of the game. There will likely be divisional stakes in this game, and this game being on the road after playing on Monday could create a bit of a challenge for the Lions in Week 17.

2.) Green Bay Packers (TBD Week 18, Lambeau Field)

It's never easy to get a win in Lambeau, and while the Lions have had success there under Dan Campbell, the nature of this game being at the end of the year could create obstacles. It's another January outdoor game that could be impacted by weather, and could be for the division if the Lions' season goes according to plan.

1.) Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, New Highmark Stadium)

Detroit's toughest game on the schedule comes in Week 2. The Bills' offense has the firepower to cause problems for the Lions' defense, but the Lions can strike back offensively. With this being the first game in the Bills' new stadium, the Lions will also have a daunting task ahead of them playing in what's sure to be an energetic atmosphere.