Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Revealed: Game-by-Game Predictions

The Detroit Lions have learned their 2026 schedule.

As the team prepares for the upcoming campaign, the journey they'll travel has been sealed. Though they've known their opponents since the regular season ends, Thursday's announcement officially finalized the road they'll operate on.

For sixth-year coach Dan Campbell, the 2026 season presents an opportunity to get back to the established standards of previous years. The Lions underwhelmed in 2025, finishing in last in the NFC North with a 9-8 record.

This came after the team won the division in each of the previous two seasons. Despite the step back, the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in 2024 and reached the NFC Championship in 2023.

Because of this recent success, expectations remain high and belief remains steadfast that the team can get back to that level.

“It is. It’s bittersweet from the time that it ends, I’m just talking about the transformation that gets made on the roster, and it happens every year," Campbell told the team website during the owners' meetings. "You lose some guys that you’re really fond of, that really helped you out big time. But it’s also a rebirth. You get an opportunity to bring in new, fresh guys from other places that you feel like fit you, and they’ll bring a new kind of energy. So that’s exciting.”

Here is the Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL schedule, with game-by-game predictions.

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Saints (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 27-24 win (1-0)

Week 2 — Thursday, Sept. 17 -- at Bills (8:15 p.m., Thursday Night Football)

Prediction: 31-28 loss (1-1)

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Jets (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 35-17 win (2-1)

Week 4 — Sunday, Oct. 4 -- at Panthers (8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football)

Prediction: 30-27 loss (2-2)

Week 5 —Sunday, Oct. 11 -- at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.)

Prediction: 38-27 win (3-2)

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 25 -- Vs. Packers (4:25 p.m.)

Prediction: 27-20 win (4-2)

Week 8 — Sunday, Nov. 1 -- Vs. Vikings (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 33-30 win (5-2)

Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 8 -- at Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 42-27 win (6-2)

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 15 -- Vs. Patriots (9:30 a.m., Munich, Germany)

Prediction: 27-20 loss (6-3)

Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 22 -- Vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 30-20 win (7-3)

Week 12 — Thursday, Nov. 26 -- Vs. Bears (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 31-20 win (8-3)

Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 6 -- at Falcons (1 p.m)

Prediction: 38-24 win (9-3)

Week 14 — Sunday, Dec. 13 -- vs. Titans (1 p.m.)

Prediction: 35-17 win (10-3)

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 20 -- at Vikings (8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football)

Prediction: 23-17 loss (10-4)

Week 16 — Monday, Dec. 28 -- vs. Giants (8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football)

Prediction: 33-24 win (11-4)

Week 17 — Sunday, Jan. 3 -- at Bears (4:25 p.m.)

Prediction: 17-13 loss (11-5)

Week 18 — Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9/10 -- at Packers (TBD)

Prediction: 20-16 loss (11-6)

Final record prediction: 11-6