Detroit Lions Re-Sign WR, Place TE On IR, Expect Veteran TE To Return

The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves ahead of their seventh 2026 training camp practice.

After parting ways with wideout Tarik Black, the decision was made to re-sign the former Michigan Wolverines standout.

Unfortunately, tight end Miles Kitselman, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, was placed on the injured reserve list. He left practice earlier this week and was evaluated for a leg injury. He will now miss the entirety of the 2026 season.

Head coach Dan Campbell informed reporters Kitselman would be out of action for a significant period of time.

Detroit's tight ends unit behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright has been shuffling though the first week of camp.

The team cut and brought back Zach Horton and has been working in Jackson Meeks, who has now switched officially from playing at wideout to lining up at tight end on a full time basis.

Dan Campbell was asked if he views Meeks as a hybrid type of player that can play both roles effectively.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Week Two Training Camp Expectations

"I think that's what we want to find out. We want to find out if there's something in there that he could be kind of this hybrid H-back tight end, big slot, big skill. Felt like his skill set can be showcased better at this role, at this position," said Campbell. "Ask him things that he does well. Now look, he's going to have to do some dirty work. There's no way around it in training camp for the reps, preseason games, but there are things that we'll ask him to do to see if he can do it.

"We just felt like this gives him the best opportunity to be the type of player that he can be, but also maybe help us see if there is something there. So yes, absolutely.”

Veteran set to return

Veteran tight end Tyler Conklin has passed his physical, according to the official NFL transaction report.

The 31-year-old suffered a calf injury during the spring and had yet to participate at a training camp practice.

After a down year with the Los Angeles Chargers, Conklin is hoping to have more of an impact in Detroit this upcoming season.

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