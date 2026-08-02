Roundtable: 2026 Week 2 Detroit Lions Training Camp Expectations

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff recaps week one of training camp and looks ahead to what's in store for week two.

1. What is your main takeaway from the first few days of Detroit Lions training camp?

Christian Booher: I think the biggest thing coming out of training camp is just how strong Nick Whiteside has started. I'll admit, I thought he had an uphill battle to make the roster, and I still believe that he has work to do. But, it's hard to ignore the start he's had, especially with the second starting position up for grabs.

I also have noticed that Jameson Williams is off to a good start, and the hype surrounding him continues to grow. I'm very intrigued by this development, and the team could really benefit from him taking another big leap in production in his fifth NFL season.

Vito Chirco: It’s been two things for me: Giovanni Manu’s days are numbered in the Motor City, plus offseason addition Greg Dortch has started to turn some heads. With Manu suffering an injury early in camp, I believe you can basically count him out for a spot in the Lions’ offensive linemen room to start the season. As for Dortch, I believe he has a legitimate shot at playing a valuable role both on offense and special teams this upcoming season. To me, he’ll end up being a valuable replacement for former Lions slot receiver Kalif Raymond and a more than capable punt returner. Subsequently, based on the early returns, it looks like Detroit made a shrewd signing acquiring the former Arizona Cardinals receiver.

Emmett Matasovsky: The Nick Whiteside hype is legit. He was a player who I said to not count out, and he is proving the hype is well-warranted right now. Although the Terrion Arnold situation is unfortunate, there were pre-existing concerns about the former first-rounder’s play meeting the Lions’ standards and his durability.

While this is Rock Ya-Sin’s job currently, Whiteside has gained a lot of ground early.

2. How unfortunate is it that Giovanni Manu and Jimmy Rolder are already battling injuries?

Booher: It is very unfortunate that those two players are dealing with injuries, and for different reasons. In Rolder's case, he was viewed as an ascending rookie, with the potential to contribute throughout his debut season. It remains to be seen how long he's out, but I'm still intrigued by his long-term upside.

Manu, on the other hand, needed a strong training camp to cement his spot on the roster. Unfortunately for Manu, I think this could be the end of his time as a Lion unless something changes.

Chirco: It’s very unfortunate, especially with Jimmy Rolder. Leading into camp, the thought was that Rolder would compete for the starting WILL linebacker job with Malcolm Rodriguez. At this juncture, the only thing the Lions can hope for is that it’s not too serious of an ailment for the Michigan product.

As for Manu, I feel like the injury is ultimately going to cost him his spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster. In fact, before training camp ends, I could see Detroit parting ways with the third-year pro.

Matasovsky: It is a very unfortunate situation, especially with Rolder. Manu’s injury is surprising, but there was a long way for the lineman to go to even crack a rotational role. Without injury, it was very likely that this would prove to be Manu’s last summer in Motown.

For Rolder, it robs the linebacker of time to grow during his first professional camp. Rolder is a very talented linebacker, but very raw. He only had 11 collegiate starts with Michigan, and now will miss some crucial time that involves installing the playbook, and will sit behind the rest of the players now. It is a brutal situation for Rolder.

3. Do you like the idea of Christian Izien playing nickel cornerback?

Booher: The more I thought about the way the Lions' roster was constructed, the more I was opening up to the idea of Izien playing the nickel position. I'm aware that one of his calling cards is his versatility, and that'll be something the Lions can utilize.

Now, I will admit I've been of the belief that Roger McCreary could be the team's best fit for the nickel cornerback position, but he's coming off a bit of a down year in part due to injuries. As a result, I think at the very least Izien competing for the nickel position makes the team better.

Chirco: Yes, I’d be fine with Izien playing nickel corner. But, at this juncture, I still believe that Roger McCreary will emerge as the starter at the position, with rookie Keith Abney II also being in the mix. At the end of the day, though, I believe that Izien would prove to be a capable performer against teams’ slot receivers.

Matasovsky: I do not mind the idea of Izien being a nickel corner. Izien is talented, rangy and athletic, with good instincts. But, in order for him to be competing there, first he has to be healthy enough to be practicing.

Additionally, a small part of me hopes that the Lions turn to Keith Abney at nickel this year, with his compete level and man coverage having made him a favorite of mine during the NFL Draft cycle.

4. What position battle are you excited to learn more about when the pads come on?

Booher: I think the biggest focus is on the team's right tackle battle. A lot has been made about the fact that Blake Miller has gotten a lot of first team reps early in camp, and we'll see if that continues when the pads come on. It will also be the biggest test for him, as how he performs in padded practices will be the defining factor on whether or not he's ready to start game one for the Lions.

Chirco: For me, it’s the battle at EDGE between veteran D.J. Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore. Although Moore is a first-year pro, I truly believe he has a legitimate shot at capturing the starting gig opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. And once the pads are put on, I believe there will start to be a bit of separation between the two defenders.

Matasovsky: If there is any answer here besides the defensive line, in my eyes, it’s wrong. The defensive line is the tough, gritty side of football, and a lack of full pads makes it hard to judge anything.

Once the pads are on, it is the first glance of who really is shining among the defensive people-movers. Skyler Gill-Howard has showcased some athleticism. However, the question remains: How will that translate once the pads come on?

5. What do you make of the Lions signing LB Devin White?

Booher: I'm very interested to see what the Lions get from Devin White. I think that if White stays healthy, this could wind up being a very good late-offseason move for Brad Holmes and company.

White has had some ups and downs, but is coming off a season in Las Vegas where he set a career-high in tackles and appeared in all 17 games. The Lions don't even need him to be their top linebacker, as that honor belongs to Jack Campbell coming off an All-Pro season. If White is serviceable and available, starting every game and providing solid contributions, he'll be exactly what the Lions need him to be and as such a solid free agent pickup.

Chirco: I’m a fan of the veteran and the signing. With his pedigree and playing experience, I believe the former Buccaneers defender will be a solid addition to the Lions’ linebackers room. And I think he could also serve as a valuable mentor to Jimmy Rolder and the other young members of the position group. Subsequently, I commend Detroit GM Brad Holmes for inking White to a one-year deal.

Matasovsky: I am not overwhelmed or underwhelmed by the signing. He has the pedigree of being a former top-five pick, but his missed tackle rate, sketchy coverage numbers and generally mid-to-low PFF numbers check out when watching film.

The good news is that White can blitz, but I would have slotted him below Rolder if this signing was made with this year’s fourth-round selection healthy. But, with that said, there is some untapped potential with White, and he could find that with the Lions.

I will be watching to see how he competes compared to similarly slotted players, such as Joe Bachie, UDFA Erick Hunter and Troy Reeder.