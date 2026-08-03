Lions Sign Journeyman TE, Part Ways With UFL Receiver

The Detroit Lions have made a roster move ahead of the first day of padded practices in training camp.

On Monday, the team signed tight end Nick Muse. In a corresponding move, they parted ways with wide receiver Tarik Black. This signing comes after head coach Dan Campbell announced during his press conference that undrafted tight end Miles Kitselman suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for a while.

In Muse's career, he has just one catch for 22 yards, which came in 2023 while playing for the Minnesota Vikings. He has a brother, Tanner, who played four seasons as a linebacker as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

Muse is an intriguing addition who has four seasons of NFL experience, most recently playing four games as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of South Carolina, where he transferred after beginning his college career at William & Mary.

Muse began last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization. He had signed with their practice squad late in the previous season, which culminated in a Super Bowl victory, but was released as part of final cuts in 2025.

After that, he spent time on the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. His time in Arizona may have led to the building of a connection with their offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who now holds the same title in Detroit.

Lions have signed TE Nick Muse and released WR Tarik Black. pic.twitter.com/HSjS6LK6Qw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 3, 2026

Prior to the injury, Kitselman had been getting some reps with the team's first team offense. There has been some injury limitations within the tight end room early in camp, as the Lions have now had a second tight end suffer an injury that is expected to sideline them.

During offseason workouts, Conklin suffered a calf injury that led him to begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Lions have now made two signings at this position over the durartion of camp, with the other being to reunite with veteran Anthony Firkser while releasing Zach Horton.

The Lions parted ways with Black, who was one of several UFL additions the team made during the offsesaon workout period. He had spent the spring playing for the Louisville Kings, where he logged 27 catches for 388 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Black joined the Lions' roster alongside fellow UFL wideouts Lucky Jackson, Tay Martin and Lawrence Keys III.

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