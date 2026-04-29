Detroit Lions Sign New Free Agent Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions have made the decision to sign two new free agent defenders, following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to the team, linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive tackle Jay Tufele have been signed to the roster.

Bachie, 28, played collegiately at Michigan State University (2016-2019). Unfortunately, his senior season was ended prematurely after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

He went undrafted in 2020 and has had stints with the Saints, Eagles, Bengals, Colts and Titans.

In 66 career games played, Bachie has recorded 77 total tackles (38 solo, 39 assists).

Detroit's linebackers' room will have some additional competition with the addition of Bachie.

Detroit made the decision to draft Jimmy Rolder in the fourth-round of the draft. Veteran linebacker Damone Clark also signed to the roster in free agency.

After drafting a defensive tackle in the sixth-round this year, Detroit has also made the decision to ink veteran defensive lineman Jay Tufele to a free agent contract.

Tufele, 26, played collegiately at USC (2017-2020). He was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Earlier this offseason, Tufele was invited to the team's Allen Park Performance center for a visit.

After one season in Jacksonville, he was claimed off of waivers prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets, appearing in 12 games.

Per Pro Football Focus, the 6'3, 305-pound defensive lineman has played 596 career snaps aligned over the B-gap.

After losing Roy Lopez to the Arizona Cardinals and likely losing DJ Reader in free agency, the team needed additional reinforcement along the interior of the defensive line.

Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams will anchor the defensive line in 2026, while rookie Skyler Gill-Howard will have a chance to earn playing time his rookie campaign in the NFL.

“Came from Northern Illinois and then when he came here (Tennessee), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor," said Holmes. "He’s 100 miles per hour. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s quick, he’s relentless, he’s instinctive, and he can win quick.”

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