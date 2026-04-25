Detroit Lions 2026 UDFA Tracker
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The Detroit Lions have concluded their 2026 NFL Draft class, but will remain at work over the next several days.
With the draft completed, the Lions can now pick and choose the best of the best players who did not hear their names called. General manager Brad Holmes has found several undrafted free agents who made the roster during his tenure, namely tight end Brock Wright.
In doing so, the Lions could look to players from programs who they trust and have familiarity with. Holmes explained the impact of this during a recent press conference.
“I mean, it definitely helps. It’s not the end-all, be-all," Holmes said. "Look, if there’s a kid from a small school that’s just a really, really good football player, that he was worth the value of drafting in the second round, or first round, then we’re going to do it. Now, our work and our process is not going to change.
"In terms of our vetting, our work, our thoroughness in watching as much film as possible, doing all the work on the front end with our sources and the scouts doing the work –whether they’re at North Carolina A&T or they’re at the University of Georgia, we’re going to take the same process," Holmes continued. "I do understand guys that come out of certain programs, you just kind of know what they’ve been through, and they have a track record and history of producing good players.”
Lions 2026 NFL Draft Landing Page
The headlining members of the Lions' 2026 draft class are offensive tackle Blake Miller and defensive end Derrick Moore. Miller was drafted 17th overall, while the Lions traded up to get Moore with the 44th overall pick.
On day 3, the Lions made several picks that focused primarily on defense. Additions included linebacker Jimmy Rolder, cornerback Keith Abney II, wide receiver Kendrick Law, defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard and defensive end Tyre West.
Detroit has also made a change this offseason, as the team will not host a rookie minicamp in 2026. The news was reported Saturday ahead of the start of the third and final day of the Draft.
Follow along for updates throughout the undrafted free agent cycle on who the Lions add to their roster.
Picks made by Lions in 2026 Draft
Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan
Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State
Round 5, pick 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
Round 6, pick 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech
Round 7, pick 222: Tyre West, EDGE, Tennessee
Lions 2026 UDFA list
USF CB De'Shawn Rucker
Tennessee TE Miles Kitselman
Illinois QB Luke Altmyer
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!