Everything Ahmed Hassanein Said After Breakout Bengals Performance

Ahmed Hassanein had a stellar performance in the Detroit Lions 2026 preseason opener.

The former sixth-round pick had an early sack against Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. As a result, he was named the Lions Player of the Game.

Here is what he told reporters about his performance, following a 16-14 preseason loss on the road.

Take us into your mind when you took Joe Burrow down

“Well, the first thought is ‘Yeshua be with me.’ I say ‘Yeshua be with me on every snap, every play.’ I've been waiting so long. Because I got hurt in the last preseason and I didn't play the whole year, I'm just so grateful. I'm happy. I have to stay levelheaded. I don't want to get too high, and I don’t want to get too low. I have to keep it one day at a time. I have to keep stacking. I just have to keep playing with that fire that I have. I just can't wait to see my wife and just celebrate with her. It’s a big moment for me. I know I belong, and I know I can do this. I'm an NFL football player. At the end of the day, I just want to give Jesus all the glory and all the praise because he deserves it all.”

You've been performing at a pretty consistent level at training camp and sometimes when we get to the games some guys maybe fade away. To be able to play the way you have for 11 practices and then take it to the preseason, what's the meaning behind that for you?

“It just all depends on my routine. I kept my same routine. I do it like practice. With the Detroit Lions, we practice hard and we play hard. And I just took what I did in practice to the game. Good stuff happens when people work hard, put their head down and just stay levelheaded and don’t get too high and too low and just stay adaptable. I just talked to God. I truly did. I have conversations with him and I say, ‘I just want to give you all the glory, all the praise.’ I know I can do this and I want to prove it. I want to prove it to everybody and I want to have the opportunity to provide for my family. There’s no better feeling than playing for this team. This team means so much to me. I love this for the Lions. I love Coach (Dan) Campbell. I even told him I love him before the game and he said, ‘I love you’. It’s amazing to have that kind of relationship. It’s not just a job. I'm having so much fun doing it as well. And there's so much joy with this team. I'm happy to play with the teammates that I have and I'm sure I'm truly grateful for them.”

Your energy is something that we see time and time again in practice, and you make a lot of players turn their heads and you’ve gotten coaches’ attention. How was it for you to meet that moment in the game?

“I don't want to be just half right. I have to prove it by action. And I feel like I'm doing that, but I have to take it one day at a time. I have to keep stacking. And I just have to put my head down and go to work. There is so much work to be done, and I have a feeling I'm going to get so much better because I'm going to keep working. I'm going to keep stacking, and I'm just going to not look too far ahead and too far behind. I'm just going to stay in this present moment and just learn as much as I can. And I'm just grateful for the teammates I have. They help me all the time, and the coaches help me all the time. So, I'm just grateful to have that kind of relationship with them. Truly, hard work pays off.”

Are you at a point where you feel like you know when you’re going to make that play and make that sack?

“We always credit coach (Defensive line coach) Kacy Rodgers. When you get a rush, you have to reach for it. When the ball is going to be there, we call it a tomahawk on air, you just reach, reach, reach, reach. And then the ball is going to be there. And I'm just so grateful, man. I feel like it's my first trip. Second to many, more to come by. I pray to stay healthy. I pray to just keep a level head and just keep taking one day at a time. And I truly feel like I can help this team achieve what they want.”

You got Joe Burrow. What does that mean to you?

"It means the world to me. I truly, truly prayed about it and I manifested it. And I said, I'm going to sack him before the game. And coach (Dan) Campbell said the same thing. I just kept telling my wife, ‘I'm going to sack Joe Burrow, I'm going to get him.’ I just kept talking to God about it and it truly just happened. It was first play of the game. I got him. There’s no better feeling than just having a sack and just accomplishing something for the team and just celebrating with my teammates. I feel like I am in the middle of that moment. When I got the sack, I cried. I didn't know what to do. I literally broke down. But I had to go back on defense. I literally couldn't believe it, but at the same time, I did because I saw it happening. I knew it was going to happen in some type of way or another.”