Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Preseason Loss to Bengals

Here is everything head coach Dan Campbell told reporters, following the Detroit Lions 16-14 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Opening statement

“I thought the guys competed. I love those guys, they took the coaching to the field. It was something we really wanted to see. Overall, there were some guys who really showed up. Just off the top of my head, I was watching Skyler (Gill-Howard) get to the quarterback there, it was a critical fourth down to get the offense the ball. That takes a tremendous amount of effort, but that’s what is expected, that was awesome. That was such a bang bang play. That was close, it could’ve gone either way. (Tarik) Black’s catch on the sidelines, I thought that was outstanding. I thought it was hell of a throw by (Luke) Altmyer. I know they threw the flag, but eight out of 10 times they’ll take that. And then obviously scoring at the end. Ahmed (Hassanein) was disruptive. Roger (McCreary) did some things at corner. It was a ton of guys. That was good. What wasn’t good was the penalties. We played really sloppy. We shot ourselves in the foot. We were not good on third down and that was primarily due to drops and penalties. It was the first one, we’ll learn from this.”

On Ahmed Hassanain recording two sacks

“It was great to see. I don’t feel like I’m surprised. I felt like they came out and made plays. Just the way Ahmed (Hassanein) played, the things he’s able to do, you feel like it would translate, certainly with this preseason. It was good to see, it was maximum effort. He’s been disruptive and he’s going to learn from this.”

Reaction to performnance of running back Jacob Saylers?

“He was probably our most potent player on offense. He made a lot of plays for us. He’s a steady workhorse. If there was to take anything positive out of that game, he was most of it. He does have a little juice. He played some special teams last year and that’s going to be big for that role because we know those two backs (Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco) at the top and we know what (Sione) Vaki is, he’s one of the best special teams players in the league. So, if that fourth running back is going to make it, he’s going to need to help on special teams.”

Thoughts on the play of the offensive line

“I can’t make a true judgment until I’ve seen the tape. I felt like my eyes were never on them and that’s a positive. That’s a pretty good sign and they’re handling their business. We didn’t have any issues on the perimeter.”

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Preseason Opener Snap Counts

On quarterback Luke Altmyer’s debut

“I thought Luke did a really good job for a young guy. I’ve got to be careful, I don’t want to give him too much sugar and tea time. But what you see in practice, the composure, not too big for him, the accuracy, those deep balls, he’s got a touch about them. I felt like he showed up. The mistakes that he did make, they’re great. You have to have those to learn from, in any position, but especially his. I felt like it was a good debut for him.”

The progress being made by rookie Skyler Gill-Howard

“He’s another one of these players, for a young guy he is very conscientious. He’s got a serious approach. You don’t have to tell him something multiple times. One of the things I wanted to see him do is how he was going to handle the dirty work. When you play out there in a passing league in college, he’s ripping and roaring up the field, getting edges, that’s something he’s really good at because he handles the dirty work and the double teams. And it got on him early and he’s progressively gotten better and handling his own. We’ve got some movement on the line and that suits him well. I see the player growing and he’s an effort player. He’s got violence and skill about him.”

What did you take from the defense especially as there’s some guys who are fighting for roster spots?

“You don’t know until you’ve put them out there and all of a sudden there’s (Ja’Marr) Chase or (Joe) Burrow is the quarterback, and you just want to let them know it’s not too big for them. They are ready to go out there and challenge, take on the competition. It doesn’t mean they’ll win every rep, but it’s not too big for them. They embrace that and trying to do what you told them to do. I felt from afar that the defense, they went out there and they competed.”

With the mistakes, is there something you tell the young players so they don’t spiral downward mentally?

“Like anything, I remember what those days were like. You want everything to come early, you can come into your second season and place a lot of pressure on yourself. You want to be great. Just stay the course. With (Isaac) TeSlaa, I don’t feel like you need to, but he’s a pretty confident guy and he’s pretty good about ‘You know what, I need to go back to work’. And that has always served him well. He’s got a good coach in that room with Scottie (Montgomery) and all it takes is a couple of wins. He’ll be fine.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.