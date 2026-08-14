Grades: Detroit Lions Make Too Many Mistakes Against Bengals

The Detroit Lions played their first game of the preseason Thursday night, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

In an effort that was mostly a depth showcase with many starters sitting out, the Lions were sluggish throughout the game with some big moments mixed in. For many of their young players, it was an opportunity to prove they belong on the roster when the team breaks camp.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Thursday's preseason opener.

Quarterbacks: C-

With Jared Goff out of action, the Lions gave a majority of the workload to Luke Altmyer. Veteran Josh Dobbs, who signed with the team on Sunday, entered for the final three drives of the first half and led two scoring drives. Dobbs finished 4-for-8 for 32 yards, and added a 9-yard scramble.

Altmyer was the primary focus in this game, however. He started, then played the entire second half after getting a break late in the second quarter. There were some moments where his inexperience was obvious, and he did turn the ball over three times including two interceptions and a fumble.

However, the turnovers weren't egregious mistakes, with one interception coming on a pass that deflected off of Isaac TeSlaa's hands and the other coming late in the game when he had to take a chance with the Lions being down two with less than 30 seconds to play.

There were some good moments sprinkled into Altmyer's performance, as he finished 13-for-22 for 130 yards. He led a nice drive late in the game, where hit Tarik Black on a crossing route for a score. His composure amidst some of the challenges was intriguing as well.

Running backs: B

The Lions may have a tighter competition for their third running back competition than initially expected. Sione Vaki has been sidelined due to a freak injury with a poked eye and a broken nose, and Jacob Saylors has taken advantage of his opportunities.

Saylors was the bell-cow early in Thursday's game. He ripped off multiple nice runs, including a 27-yard burst late in the first half. He finished with 55 yards on eight carries, and also added three catches for 28 yards.

He was, however, partially responsible for the fumble that resulted in a Bengals touchdown when he and Altmyer botched a handoff exchange.

Elsewhere, Kye Robichaux and Raheem Blackshear got opportunities later in the game. Blackshear, a veteran, had 33 yards on five carries while Robichaux chipped in 31 yards on eight carries.

Wide receivers: C-

Isaac TeSlaa did not record a reception on three targets, including two drops. The biggest mishap occured when he had a pass bounce off his hands and into the air, which was picked off by Jordan Battle.

TeSlaa also had another drop on a fourth-down, where he couldn't hang on to Altmyer's pass. It continued a bit of an up-and-down start to camp for the second-year wideout, who entered the season with high expectations.

Dominic Lovett, another 2025 draft pick, paced the receivers with 28 yards on three catches. He was also the team's most-targeted wideout with eight, while TeSlaa had three and Tarik Black had two.

Black had the team's lone touchdown, taking a short crossing route for a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter. He also flashed some athleticism in the fourth quarter on a deep ball, where he went up to high-point the pass for a nice grab but pushed off ever so slightly, which led to the completion being negated for offensive pass interference.

Cedrick Wilson had a nice 23-yard catch in the first half, while Tay Martin added a 14-yard grab. Malik Cunningham and Tom Kennedy each had one catch apiece.

Tight ends: C

The Lions showcased several tight end options on Thursday night, as four different players at the position caught passes. Jackson Meeks had the biggest play, notching a 17-yard catch and run in the first quarter.

Tyler Conklin got some work in the first half as he continues to work his way back from an offseason calf injury. Conklin, who caught two passes for 5 yards. could wind up being a big contributor in the team's offense, as he offers them the ability to potentially work more 13 personnel.

Zach Horton and Thomas Gordon also contributed to the effort with catches. Horton had two catches, while Gordon had one.

Offensive line: D

It was a bit of a sloppy effort for the Lions' offensive line. Headlining the group was rookie Blake Miller, who got his first taste of NFL action after the team picked him 17th overall. At first glance, it was an encouraging effort.

Elsewhere, however, the outlook isn't as optmistic. Both Christian Mahogany and Miles Frazier committed multiple penalties. Larry Borom also had a tough rep where he was beaten cleanly on a spin move by rookie Cashius Howell.

There were also some issues with the exchange from center to quarterback. Seth McLaughlin held his own, while Michael Niese was tagged for two fumbles including one poor snap in the second half.

Defensive line: B+

Aside from the run game, the pass-rush might have been the brightest element of Detroit's performance. Ahmed Hassanein made a huge statement with two sacks, one of which forced a fumble that the Bengals were able to fall on.

Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard also had a solid showing, as he notched two quarterback hits and got into the backfield often. A converted linebacker dating back to a college career that began at the Division II level, Gill-Howard has intriguing athleticism that could translate to him causing havoc as a pass-rusher.

Undrafted free agents Anthony Lucas and Eric O'Neill also stood out, with the latter recording a quarterback hit.

Linebackers: C

Undrafted linebacker Erick Hunter lived up to his billing from special teams coordinator Dave Fipp last week, as he notched four solo tackles in his action on Thursday. Troy Reeder, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Devin White each notched two solos as well.

White got a decent chunk of the action in his first game as a Lion, and figures to be a big role player for the defense amidst some injuries at the position. The team also got decent showings from Trevor Nowaske and Joe Bachie.

Secondary: B-

The Lions' secondary held its own against Cincinnati's starters for two series, and got some solid performances. Rookie Keith Abney recovered a fumble, while Roger McCreary had a nice rep in coverage in the red-zone in the second half after a less than ideal start to camp.

Elsewhere, Bump Cooper Jr. had a pass defensed after the team signed him on Sunday. Ennis Rakestraw, Nick Whiteside and Thomas Harper each notched a pass defensed of their own.

Undrafted free agent Aamaris Brown led the defense with five solo tackles.

Rakestraw left the game early with an injury that the team does not believe is major. However, if he is forced to miss some time, it could lead to more action for Abney and Whiteside in ensuing training camp practices.

Special teams: C-

Jake Bates connected on two field goal attempts to get the Lions on the scoreboard, hitting from a long of 52. Punter Jack Fox also had a solid day, averaging 47.4 yards per punt and pinning two of his five punts inside the 20-yard line.

However, the special teams units also had some penalties. In particular, Harper had two penalties, with one being a facemask and one being an illegal block above the waist. As a result, the offense had to deal with suboptimal field position throughout the game.

Coaching: C+

With an undrafted free agent leading the offense and many starters on the sideline, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's first game plan was a conservative one. The Lions leaned on safe passing concepts and their run game, which produced some good results at different points.

However, the performance as a whole leaves plenty to be proven, with large takeaways to be saved for when Petzing gets his opportunity to dial up action for the first team offense. For Altmyer, Petzing had a lighter game plan.

The Lions were not super aggressive offensively late in the fourth quarter on their touchdown drive, which took valuable time off the clock. However, the larger focus was on Altmyer getting play-calls in and out of the huddle, and as a result major judgement is reserved.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard saw a solid showing from his defense, which was headlined by the work of the pass-rush.

Time will tell how the different pieces of this puzzle come together, but Thursday's game was largely to be expected when taken into account that many of the players were getting their first taste of significant NFL action.