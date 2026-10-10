Five Players Lions Must Scout: Versatile Safety Fits Kerby Joseph Mold

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions head out to play the Arizona Cardinals following a disappointing loss to Carolina. The Lions look for a revenge game for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was let go when the entire regime changed for the Cardinals.

The scouting department remains hard at work, with week six being the midpoint for most teams in college football during the season. Here are five players the Lions must have eyes on this Saturday.

S Kingston Lopa, Cal

Lopa was a reserve safety for Oregon last year, and he sought the portal with the Ducks bringing in Minnesota’s Koi Perich. The safety landed at Cal and has promptly put the college football world on notice.

At 6-foot-5, the defensive back towers over his peers. He is a former receiver that still plays like he’s catching passes, high pointing the ball. The California native has five picks on the year, including three against Syracuse.

The top concern on him is that Lopa is a one-year wonder who struggles to fill run lanes at points. However, his athleticism and range make him a top tier asset for the Lions. The Lions have found similar success before, as Kerby Joseph was called a one-year wonder in his draft class.

Lopa will be tasked with defending Ethan Grunkmeyer and Virginia Tech. Last week, Grunkmeyer passed for over 400 yards as James Franklin’s squad lost their first game of the season. The matchup kicks at 3:30 p.m. EST.

S Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Hubbard had an excellent 2025, ranking as the top safety in the SEC against the run in terms of stops, along with four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He has elite instincts, which make him one of the best players on the field.

Hubbard ranked as a top ten safety on PFF in different categories over the last two seasons, but is struggling in rankings this year. Hubbard is a playmaker, but his missed tackle percentage is currently at 19 percent, which has him with a second round grade so far.

Hubbard will need to be at his best on Saturday, as Alabama faces Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EST in the game of the week.

EDGE Anthony Smith, Minnesota

Smith has been a force for the Gophers for the last three seasons, sticking the course and is looking to finish out his senior campaign strong. He has over 1,500 career snaps in college and bypassed the NFL Draft last season after 12.5 sacks.

Smith has three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season as he faces more double teams. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Smith is a cliché “big end” that can bump on the inside for Motown next season. He is an instant impact player with a very high floor and ceiling for a day two pick.

Minnesota will take on a stout Purdue team at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday.

C Justin Evans, Nebraska

An offensive player will make an appearance on the board this week. Justin Evans holds down the center of Nebraska’s offensive line, and he is off to a strong start in 2026. After being a top 10 center on PFF last season, and the highest among all returning Power Four conference players. He ranks No. 16 among all centers heading into game six of this year.

Evans is a former left guard converted to center, and that position flexibility could be perfect for Motown as the guard play has been one of the small complaints on the offense. The center has yet to allow a sack, hit, or quarterback hurry this season. Since switching to center, he is not credited with a sack allowed to date.

Evans will be put to the test on Saturday, with his Cornhuskers hosting defending National Champion Indiana at noon EST.

TE Peter Clarke, Temple

Clarke is the Group of Six representative this week. Clarke, a native of the United Kingdom, posted one of the top PFF scores last season for all tight ends, no. 2 overall and no. 4 in the Wins Above Average Stat.

Clarke is a block-first tight end, and that grade elevates his eyes with NFL Scouts. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, he has the frame needed. His receiving game needs improvement, with only seven catches for Temple through five games. However, the run block ability in tight ends has become a premium, as saw in this year’s NFL Draft with multiple second round selections underwhelming in their receiving stats.

Clarke, as he evaluates currently, would be an unorthodox pick for the Lions. This is due to their belief in Isaac TeSlaa’s run block ability freeing them up from utilizing as many 12- and 13-personnel situations. That said, considering their real interest in Michigan product Marlin Klein last season, Clarke is a player that could be on their radars.

The Owls take on UConn at 3:45 p.m. EST on Saturday.