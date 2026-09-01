Former Detroit Lions WR Felt Lions Cut Was 'Little Bit Different'

One of the surprise cuts made by the Detroit Lions was making the decision to part ways with veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch.

In the offseason, the team made the decision to ink the former Arizona Cardinals wideout to a one-year contract that included over $1 million in guaranteed monies.

His familiarity with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and his play throughout training camp caused many to believe he was going to fill in nicely as the fourth wide receiver.

"It was a big reason. Obviously just the comfort factor. The trust and the success that I've had with him being my OC the three years together," Dortch told reporters, when he signed with the Lions. "Drew is very smart and knows exactly how to get people the ball."

What was even more surprising was the 28-year-old not inking a deal to join the teams initial practice squad.

Soon after the decision was made, Dortch signed with the Buffalo Bills to join their practice squad.

"I've been through that situation before, just getting cut and released, but this one was a little bit different. It kind of caught me off guard. I didn't think I was going to be put in that position," Dortch said, via NFL reporter Matt Parrino. "But once again, I'm really just grateful and thankful to be here, have another opportunity to play football."

Following the game against the Colts, Dan Campbell was asked how he felt about Dortch as a returner.

“Thought he did a good job," said Campbell. "I mean, he had that one he almost came right back up the sidelines, but that was, it was good to see.”

Greg Dortch getting cut by the Lions surprised a lot of people on Sunday… including Dortch. But he said he’s happy to have landed in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9UghiILDom — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) September 1, 2026

In his career, Dortch has secured 99 punt returns (8.9-yard average). In 2025, he was ranked in the Top 10 in punt return average (11.6-yard average).

Also, he averaged 26.2 yards per kickoff return in his final season with the Cardinals.

Though 68 games of his NFL career, he has secured 191 catches for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Lions may turn to Jabari Small and Jacob Saylors to handle return duties this season, but it is still uncertain who will be the returners in 2026.

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