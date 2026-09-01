Aaron Donald Rising in Kalshi Comeback Player of the Year Market

Aaron Donald shook the NFL on Sunday after announcing that he’d be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams. In doing so, his price to win the Comeback Player of the Year joined the board at 8% on Kalshi’s NFL market.

Donald hasn't played in two years, but his dominant past is sure to attract some action. A $10 trade on Donald winning CPOY profits $107.37.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner - Kalshi

Patrick Mahomes 34%

Kyler Murray 15%

Malik Nabers 9%

Daniel Jones 8%

Aaron Donald 8%

Picking up where he left off?

Donald could make an immediate impact on the interior defensive line right away. He last played in 2023 where he earned first-team All-Pro honors, finishing with 53 total tackles, eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 12 stuffs, and three pass deflections.

According to Pro Football Focus, Donald finished with a 90.9 overall grade, the second-highest grade for defensive linemen in 2023. His 91.5 pass-rush grade ranked second among defensive linemen as well. His 84 pressures led all interior d-linemen.

While it’s fun to reminisce on what Donald was, in reality, he’s 35 years old and has been absent for two seasons. His numbers were also on a slight “decline” compared to his dominance earlier in his career.

The expectation and hope for the Rams is that Donald could return to his 2023 form and produce meaningful numbers. The Rams are not asking him to lead the front seven with Myles Garrett lining up next to him. He only needs to be a strong interior presence. He only needs to be a strong interior presence. That interior force could keep him in the CPOY race.

The Rams are coming off a top-10 season in sacks (47) and takeaways (+11 differential). Donald coming in will only strengthen the defensive presence.

We’ll get our first look at Donald come Week 1 when the Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football from Melbourne, Australia.

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