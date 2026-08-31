Rams Super Bowl Prediction Market Spikes After Aaron Donald Returns

He’s back.

Aaron Donald officially announced his return to football and will rejoin the Los Angeles Rams. With the announcement, Kalshi’s NFL market adjusted its Super Bowl prices accordingly, with the Rams extending their lead at the top with 17%.

The Rams were already the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, hovering around the 15% mark. With Donald coming out of retirement, the Rams' price strengthened to 17%. There's a 9% gap from the rest of the league, starting at 8%. A $10 trade on the Rams winning the Super Bowl profits $45.58.

Super Bowl 61 winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 17%

Buffalo Bills 8%

Seattle Seahawks 8%

Baltimore Ravens 7%

Cincinnati Bengals 5%

Anchoring The Line

The Rams defense finished as a top-10 unit last season in terms of points allowed and sacks. Now, with Donald coming out of retirement and Myles Garrett lining up alongside to him, this creates one of the most intimidating pass rushes in the NFL for opposing QBs.

The Rams finished eighth in sacks last season with 47, led by Byron Young (12), Jared Verse (7.5), and Kobie Turner (7). The Rams traded Verse and brought in Garrett. Garrett is coming off a historic 2025 season where he set the single-season sack record (23).

Donald is a big add, but he’s 35 years old and eight years removed from his 20.5-sack season. The last season he played in 2023, he recorded a modest eight sacks. Expect him to rotate in and out of the lineup as the Rams think about the long term of having him part of the team in the postseason.

Other changes

One of the Rams’ biggest weaknesses this season was their secondary, which ranked in the bottom-15 in pass yards allowed (216.7). In an effort to bolster the DB/CB room, the Rams signed both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs. Both rank as top-20 corners per PFF and have top-35 coverage grades as well.

On offense, this was the number one unit in the NFL last season and the Rams made no major changes. Most recently, they traded for receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins. He was with the Rams last season. WR Puka Nacua could face suspension for an off-field issue this offseason.

The Rams kick off their season on Thursday, September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.