Former Pro Bowler Believes Detroit Lions Are Most Complete NFL Team

Former NFL pro bowler Mitch Morse, who had stints with the Chiefs, Bills and Jaguars, believes the Detroit Lions are a team that may have the most complete roster, heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Appearing on "Good Morning" Football last week, Morse examined Detroit's roster and was impressed with all the pieces available for head coach Dan Campbell, on both sides of the football.

“I am looking at his projected starting offense and defense for the Detroit Lions, and it’s going to be hard-pressed for me to find another team in the NFL with a more complete team on paper,” Morse explained. “They have the pieces: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa. All of these guys.

“They also have Alim McNeill, who is one of the most underrated d-tackles,” Morse commented further. “You get to work with him and Aidan Hutchinson? Listen, I’ve game-planned against these two. Alim McNeill gets the credit he deserves in the offensive line rooms and in protection rooms.”

Detroit has again been forced to revamp their offense line, but the 34-year-old does like the moves made in the offseason by the team's front office.

“Frank Ragnow is the exception and you lost him at a real pivotal time last year,” Morse said. “You bring in Cade Mays over from the Carolina Panthers. You bring in Blake Miller at the 17th overall pick. You bring in guys who have that mantra, that moxie that Dan Campbell loves in Detroit.”

Campbell was asked at minicamp what players have stuck out. The former NFL tight end joked it was the specialists, but shared the team had showed more urgency all throughout the spring.

"I like where those guys are at to this point. I feel big improvement. It's hard to really answer," said Campbell. "There's a number of guys that, particularly the young guys, you just want to see knowing what it is, that there's a step in their growth, there's a little more maturity, there's a little more urgency.

"I have felt that from some of our young guys, guys that we're going to have to count on or we need to count on."

Despite certain positions that have clear starters, each player on the roster is aware that no starting positions are guaranteed and that competition is going to be a priority this summer.

"Those guys also know they're competing too, nothing's a shoo-in," said Campbell. "But, I like where a number of those guys have gone, and particularly our second-year players, third-year players. I do feel some growth in that regard and this time of year, that's all you can ask for.”

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