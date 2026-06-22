Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Start Date Provides Advantage

The start date for Detroit Lions training camp has been revealed.

On Monday, the NFL announced the start dates of training camp for all 32 teams. Detroit will begin training camp with rookies reporting on July 25, and veterans will report on July 28th. Based on that, the first official practice would then be slated for Wednesday, July 29 at the team's Meijer Performance Center.

Detroit has the advantage of more rest to prepare for camp than in years past. Last year, the team played in the Hall of Fame game and as a result started camp earlier. Their July 28th report date for veterans is the latest date that teams have slated to start, as several other teams have also chosen this date.

The two teams reporting the earliest are the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, who will be playing in this year's Hall of Fame game.

It was a busy offseason workout program for the Lions in 2026, as they held three sessions of organized team activities as well as a two-day mandatory minicamp last week to finish the slate.

Detroit has just over a month to prepare for training camp from now, and this time could also be valuable for players working their way back from injuries. Among those who were sidelined during offseason workouts were safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph and offensive lineman Ben Bartch.

The Lions won't be participating in joint practices this year for the first time since head coach Dan Campbell's first year with the team in 2021. During the NFL's announcement of start dates, they also announced all of the joint practices that will be conducted.

One month from today, training camps for veterans begin. Dates and sites from the @NFL 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/f841WWsfOH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 22, 2026

It will be a change for the Lions, who have traditionally used those joint practices to get most of the work for their starters before allowing their depth players to play in the preseason games. With this change, perhaps the Lions could elect to play their starters at points in the preseason.

With no Hall of Fame game appearance this year, the Lions will have three preseason games. The dates for those have already been announced, with the opener set for Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Detroit will then host the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 22 and finish the preseason with a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Some amendments have also been made to the roster cutdown process following training camp, as the NFL has set a new deadline for moves to be made.

In years past, the cut date has been by 4 p.m. on the Tuesday following the conclusion of training camp. However, that has been moved up to Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. beginning this year.