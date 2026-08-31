Full Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 regular season.

As training camp comes to a close, teams across the league were forced to trim their rosters down from as many as 91 players to 53, which is the maximum a team can have active during the regular season.

This initial list could quickly change, as each team is parting ways with players. Detroit could look to bolster their offensive line and secondary through the waiver wire or when players officially become free agents.

Teams can also compile a practice squad of up to 16 players, or 17 if a player is granted an International Player Pathways exemption. Throughout Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach, the Lions have made an effort to get the best collection of talent between the active roster and practice squads.

The Lions were at somewhat of a disadvantage late in this process, as they played their final preseason game on Saturday. This put a strain on the front office, who had a shortened amount of time to make their final evaluations.

“There’s an enormous burden on (Holmes') staff, and the amount of work that they have been putting in and continue to put in, and we’ll have to put in, we’re behind everybody now because we’re playing on Saturday," Campbell said prior to Saturday's game in an interview with Lions' flagship radio. "These guys, you know, there’s grades coming in. He’s watching every one of these, there’s a lot that goes into this.

"I’ve said it before, Brad (Holmes) and Ray (Agnew) and all those guys, they’re just grinders man," Campbell continued. "They put in the work, and it means something, it’s important to them because it’s important for us as an organization. They take pride in what they do. It’s why we bring in good players, because of Brad."

Here is a look at the Detroit Lions initial 2026 53-man roster.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs

Running back (5)

Jahmyr Gibbs. Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small

Wide receiver (4)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Tay Martin,

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Jackson Meeks

Offensive line (9)

Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Juice Scruggs, Larry Borom, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, Seth McLaughlin

IR to Return: Cade Mays

Edge (6)

Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O’Neill

Defensive tackle (5)

Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike

Linebacker (6)

Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske

Cornerback (6)

DJ Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey, Roger McCreary

Safety (4)

Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Christian Izien, Thomas Harper

PUP: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Specialists (3)

Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten

Released: DL Myles Adams, LB Joe Bachie, TE Tyler Conklin, WR Greg Dortch, WR Tom Kennedy, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB Troy Reeder, DL Ben Stille, RB Trayveon Williams.

Waived: QB Luke Altmyer, WR Tarik Black, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, DB Aamaris Brown, OL Devin Cochran, CB Bump Cooper Jr., WR Malik Cunningham, TE Thomas Gordon, OL Gus Hartwig, TE Zach Horton, LB Erick Hunter, S Dan Jackson, WR Lucky Jackson, WR Dominic Lovett, EDGE Anthony Lucas, G Mason Miller, G Melvin Priestly, CB Eric Scott Jr., DL Chris Smith, OL Colby Sorsdal, S Jason Taylor II, DL Tyre West, CB Nick Whiteside, RB Roydell Williams.

Waived-injured: OL Michael Niese

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