Roundtable: Player Detroit Lions May Really Regret Cutting

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff reacts to the Lions' preseason finale against the Colts, and offers its final takeaways to training camp.

1. What will be the toughest Detroit Lions roster decision?

Christian Booher: I think the toughest roster decision lies on defense with the defensive line. They have a ton of depth both on the edge and on the interior, and they have a lot of good options. Players like Chris Smith and Mekhi Wingo have played significant snaps for them in the past, but there may not be room and as a result they could land elsewhere.

Additionally, the Lions have some tough decisions to make at wide receiver. Lucky Jackson had a huge final preseason game, while Tay Martin and Tom Kennedy may have more to offer on special teams. I don't envy the position Brad Holmes is in, as these decisions are not easy to make.

Vito Chirco: I think it will have to deal with what the Lions decide to do with their defensive line. All of a sudden, Detroit seems to be equipped with a plethora of quality options, ranging from EDGE Derrick Moore and defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard to fellow defensive lineman Ben Stille and EDGE Eric O'Neill. At this present moment, I believe that Stille and O’Neill will find themselves on the outside looking in at their respective positions.

Emmett Matasovsky: The toughest roster decision will be where to add extra depth. The roster bubble this season is extremely close. Some players like EDGE Eric O’Neill have earned more looks, along with LB Joe Bachie, DL Ben Stille, WRs Lucky Jackson and Tay Martin and TE Jackson Meeks.

Another tough choice for the front office brass will be deciding between Luke Altmyer and Joshua Dobbs, or electing to work the phones for a trade or to browse the waiver wire.

2. Are you concerned about kicker Jake Bates?

Booher: I wasn't concerned about his struggles throughout camp, but I'm starting to be a little concerned about his trajectory. Bates has a history of having up-and-down performances in training camp, but missing two extra points in one game is certainly something to worry about.

I do think the Lions should explore bringing in a kicker on the practice squad to start the regular season. This would provide some competition for Bates, and sometimes competition can be the best motivator for a player who may be sputtering.

Chirco: I am. Bates experienced his fair share of issues throughout camp this summer, culminating in an outing Saturday in which he missed two extra-point attempts. Additionally, he failed to convert a 55-yard field goal attempt in Detroit’s preseason affair with the Commanders a week ago. Subsequently, at this juncture, I believe you can argue that the Lions should have brought in outside competition for the starting kicker job. If such would have occurred, you’d have a certifiable fallback option right now, instead of having to worry about whether Bates will be as efficient as he has been the last two seasons.

Matasovsky: Not at all. There have not been many reports of a bad day for Bates this season, there are plenty of ups and downs in the life of a kicker.

If this stretch extends into Week 1 and 2, then there will be concern. The timing, the last preseason game, causes more panic than if it had happened against Washington in week two of the preseason. Only two weeks ago, Bates was hitting a field goal in adverse conditions in Cincinnati.

3. Which potential Lions cut candidate are you most concerned will land elsewhere?

Booher: I think the Lions have several players who will land elsewhere should they be cut. Jackson Meeks has shown a lot of potential at tight end, and could be a serviceable special teams player in the interim while he develops at the position in the near future.

I think any of their linebackers who don't make the active roster will have suitors elsewhere, as well as wide receivers like Lucky Jackson or Tay Martin as they provide special teams value.

Chirco: I’ll give you two names: TE Jackson Meeks and EDGE Eric O’Neill. Both had standout preseasons, and deserve a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster at this point. However, both players also are far from shoe-ins, and in fact, are more likely to be roster cutdown casualties. With that said, I don’t believe either will have to wait long in order to be picked up by another NFL franchise.

Matasovsky: Any of the names I listed in response to the first question would cause concern, as I truly view them talented enough to make a playoff-contending roster.

Of all the names, O’Neill would hurt the most. He is a player I’m super high on, to the point of talking to Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano about the defensive lineman in July.

4. What was your biggest takeaway this preseason?

Booher: I think the Lions accomplished their goal of getting back to business. This year's training camp seemed very serious, as the team focused all their efforts inward as opposed to conducting joint practices. They appear to be in a good spot depth wise, as their reserve players for the most part played well throughout the preseason. The Lions have built a solid roster, and their depth has proven it is competitive and can be relied upon in a pinch.

Chirco: Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league should abolish the preseason. And in its place, there should be joint practices for each of the three weeks during which there’d be exhibition games. I believe that organizations across the board would benefit – and stay healthier – with joint practices taking the place of preseason contests. I’d love to see the NFL implement this in time for training camp next summer.

Matasovsky: My biggest takeaway is that the team came away healthy at the end of the day, which is always the top priority in the preseason. Call me practical, call me cynical, but health is the top concern every preseason in my book.

As far as between the hashes, my top takeaway is that there is a significant drop-off in ball security from the starters to the backups. Both backup quarterbacks had bad turnovers during their run, and the backup running backs put the ball on the ground. The backup receivers were responsible for at least two interceptions this preseason, too.

Even the backup line isn’t exempt, as its snaps caused two fumbles during the preseason alone.

5. Are there any significant concerns you have about the Lions before the start of the season?

Booher: My biggest concerns are what happens if a star goes down. The Lions are deep in areas like receiver and linebacker, but could have some serious issues if a player like Jared Goff or Penei Sewell goes down. The team has the resilience to withstand injuries in certain areas, but at quarterback or tackle they may feel the absence more than most. Ultimately, they are rightfully in the ranks of the contenders, and with a lighter schedule could ascend back to the top of the division. However, they need to have solid injury luck in order to fully reach their potential.

Chirco: For me, it continues to be about what the secondary will look like come the start of the regular season. I have significant concerns regarding both the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed and the starter at nickel corner. Plus, I continue to worry about the health of Detroit’s starting safety duo of Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). If Branch and Joseph both play the 2026 campaign at less than 100 percent health, I believe that the Lions will have grave issues in the back-end of the secondary.

Matasovsky: The only concern comes from what existed before the preseason, and that is how the defensive backfield will shape up without Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold.

Additionally, I have lingering concerns about the running game if Jahmyr Gibbs ever has to miss time, especially with Isiah Pacheco’s recent setback. That said, with the way Drew Petzing’s squad was pushing people in the preseason, that concern has been diminished significantly.