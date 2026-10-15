'His Career Just Got Launched': Jon Gruden Praises Lions Rookie Defender

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Keith Abney II has earned a reasonable amount of praise for his performance at safety against the Arizona Cardinals.

The struggling NFC West squad was the perfect team to give the 2026 fifth-round draft pick an opportunity to gain experience at a new spot.

The Cardinals struggle this season to throw it deep, and without wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who was ruled inactive in Week 5, the Lions' defense had an easier time defending the other Cardinals' offensive weapons.

Former NFL head coach and current analysis Jon Gruden named Abney his "Gruden Grinder" this week, praising the first-year defender for his play in a Lions 45-21 win.

"A lot of people ask me, 'What a Gruden grinder is?' They're versatile. A bit tough. Mentally tough. They don't come unglued when things go wrong," Gruden explained to his nearly 437,000 followers on social media. "They're team oriented and they're clutch. They feel no pressure. They apply it. Guys like Keith Abney II of the Detroit Lions. You know, nobody's been criticized more than the Detroit Lions defense. Their defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, has held this group together.

"One of the best things he did was put in Keith Abney II. He wears No. 6. He's 21-years-old. He's a fifth-round rookie out of Arizona State. Why was he in the fifth round? Well, maybe he not big enough. 5'9, 187-pounds. He goes to Arizona State, has limited play time in 2023," Gruden explained further. "But in 2024, he bursts onto the scene. Three interceptions, Nine pass breakups, 52 tackles. Then in 2025, he's All Big-12. Two picks, two forced fumbles, lot of ball production, 12 passes broken up."

Abney was inserted at safety to replace veteran Christian Izien, who struggled significantly against the Carolina Panthers. Playing alongside veteran Chuck Clark helped to stabilize a back end that had given up far too many explosive plays to start the season.

"Against the Arizona Cardinals, Abney returns home to Arizona, where he built the foundation that got him to the NFL," Gruden said. "He gets his first start. He has six solo tackles. He has his first interception and a pass broken up. And the Detroit Lions, not nly got five sacks, they have five straight three-and-outs against the Arizona Cardinals. A lot of it has to do with Keith Abney II. Instincts, versatility and mentality. This guy is a true grinder, and his career just got launched. Keep it up Keith."

This weeks Gruden Grinder is a Detroit Lion!



Keith Abney II showed out in his first start, way to make your mark young man!! pic.twitter.com/tOg7UnGmv0 — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 14, 2026

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