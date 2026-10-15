How Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Negatively Impacts Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions should be among several NFL teams that are active at the trade deadline.

Unfortunately, the Houston Texans may no longer be a team that is selling at the deadline. Last week, Texans general manager Nick Caserio made the decison to trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

"We had talked for a few weeks, and then the deal, he and I agreed to the deal Friday night," Caserio told 95.7 The Fan. "Like, the deal was basically done Friday night. We kind of had an agreement in place. I gave him my word, he gave me his word. That's how you do business, that's how (Cardinals GM) Monti Ossenfort and I do business.

"But he wanted to handle it a certain way as it pertains to the communication. and some of the other things. So, we certainly didn't have a problem with that at all. We kind of followed his lead there a little bit. I think he communicated with Marvin that he was going to be inactive Saturday morning."

The AFC South squad is off to a slow start this year. Through Week 5, the team has a 1-5 record. Prior to their victory against the Tennessee Titans, many began to speculate Houston may be a team that could sell at the deadline.

When teams start the season struggling, a few general manager may make the decision to part ways with talent, in order to begin looking to the future.

The value of accumulating draft picks, which offer the flexibility to package together to move up in the draft or trade for proven talent, can entice teams to part ways with players on expiring contracts or those who have not lived up to expectations.

Detroit is desperately in need of upgrading their secondary, as Kelvin Sheppard's unit is the worst defending the pass in the league to start the 2026 season.

Houston was not likely going to put Derek Stingley Jr. or Jalen Pitre on the market. But there could have been room to discuss the possibility of landing former second-round pick Kamari Lassiter.

His rookie contract expires at the end of the 2027 season and may have been a target for Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Other teams to pay attention to in the coming weeks are the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

This year, the official deadline falls on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (E.T.)

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