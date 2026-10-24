'Everybody's Ass Was Tight': Detroit Lions' Defense Loosened Up

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson called a players-only meeting for defensive players prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

To start the season, Kelvin Sheppard's defense was giving up far too many explosive plays and looked out of sorts against the Bills and the Panthers. Even in victories, opponents like the Saints and Jets were able to mount comebacks in the second half.

Detroit's roster felt the pressure, with some players succumbing to the growing need to succeed by making up for the mistakes of others and not sticking to their primary defensive responsibilities.

“I feel like everybody’s ass was tight. Players, everybody. Coaches," said Barnes, via the Detroit Free Press. "I just feel like it was one of those things that we just had to remind ourselves as a defense, as players, like, ‘Man, we have to play loose, we got to have fun.’ The most important thing about that meeting was we had to just remind ourselves, at the end of the day, this is a kid’s sport that we get to play and that we love.”

The meeting was intended to get everyone on the same page and to remind the group to still go out and have fun, while sticking to their assignments and responsibilities.

Second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard agreed regarding how important it was for players to remain loose out on the field.

"It's ultra important, man. This game's hard enough. I tell the guys, 'This job and what we do is hard enough. You should get to Sunday and go out and cut it loose and have fun.' And that's when I say guys, that kind of encompasses when I talk about it's the players," said Sheppard. "This is a player's league. The coaches do the work during the week. We present them things. We show them things that we've seen. We present the plan to prepare them and try to make Monday through Saturday as stressful as possible so Sunday it's easy, so to say."

Sheppard explained there is still room to grow, but he is starting to see the growing confidence of the defense, especially after their best performance against the Cardinals.

"Nothing's easy in this league, but you kind of get what I'm saying. Sunday should feel free. You should go out and have fun with your brothers doing something that a small percent of this world gets blessed and fortunate enough to do," said Sheppard. "So absolutely. And I saw that and that kind of trickles into the swagger, especially on the defensive side, man. When you take the field, you want to have a bounce in your step. You want guys to feel your presence out there, but all that's built off confidence.

"I think that's what you're starting to see with these guys. And I'm just excited for them, man, because this is what I've always believed. Like I said, this is what we always believe we could be. And there's still so much growth and things we need to improve on moving forward off of that.”

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