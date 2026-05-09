How to Follow Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Picks on Social Media

The Detroit Lions have established their 2026 NFL Draft class.

Over the weekend of the Draft, the Lions made seven total additions. The group features players at big positions of need, starting with first-round offensive tackle Blake Miller of Clemson and second-round defensive end Derrick Moore of Michigan.

Detroit was at its most busy on Day 3 of the Draft, making five selections on the final day. This crop included linebacker Jimmy Rolder, cornerback Keith Abney II, wide receiver Kendrick Law, defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard and defensive end Tyre West.

In all, the Lions brought in a group of players they hope will be contributors as they look to get back to the postseason in 2026. The Lions had made the playoffs in back-to-back years, but missed in 2025 after finishing 9-8.

One area of the game that has become increasingly popular off the field is social media, as players can use this to keep fans up to date and informed on behind-the-scenes happenings with annual posts throughout the season.

In doing so, players can use their platforms to engage with what is a very passionate fan base in Detroit. Several players on the roster currently are very active on social platforms, including cornerback Terrion Arnold live streaming and safety Kerby Joseph posting occasional updates on Instagram.

Many NFL players use their platforms in this fashion, as they utilize the opportunity to engage with their followers and post updates to showcase their latest happenings with the fans.

The Lions as a team are also very active on social media, routinely posting the latest events happening at the team's facility in Allen Park. The social media team posts videos almost daily of candid moments of the team, usually answering a prompted question provided by the team.

As a result, the rookies in this year's class will have their journeys documented by the team, and could elect to do so themselves on social media akin to how Arnold did during training camp as a rookie in 2024.

Here's how to follow the Lions' rookies on social media as they begin their respective NFL careers in the 2026 season.

Blake Miller

X: @BlakeMillerOT

Instagram: @B.Miller.78

Derrick Moore

X: @Big8DMoore

Instagram: @big8dmoore

Jimmy Rolder

X: @JimmyRolder

Instagram: @jimmy.rolder

Keith Abney

X: @keithabneyjr

Instagram: @ke1th__

Kendrick Law

X: @KendrickLaw2

Instagram: @kendrick_law_

Skyler Gill-Howard

X: @SkylerHoward0

Instagram: @sky1erhoward

Tyre West

X: @Tyre_west95

Instagram: @uno.ree