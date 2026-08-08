Lions Week 2 Rookie Report: Who Is Making Waves, Disappointing at Camp?

With the second week of training camp now finished for Dan Campbell’s squad, the team’s 2026 rookie class has already provided a number of headlines.

While injuries have deterred the progress of multiple first-year pros, a handful of rookies have made positive impressions as they work to solidify roles prior to the end of summer practices.

Without further ado, here's a look at how each of the Detroit Lions' seven draft picks have fared thus far in camp.

OT Blake Miller

Miller is primed to play a significant role in his debut season. Thus far in training camp, the 2026 first-round pick, unsurprisingly, has received a healthy dose of first-team reps. Yet, he continues to battle for playing time with veteran Larry Borom, a Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice High School graduate.

Still, the Clemson product is expected to be the Lions’ season-opening starter at right tackle, and Hank Fraley and Detroit’s coaching staff will spend all camp getting him ready for the gig.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore is not back at practice yet, after suffering a minor groin strain in practice a week ago (August 2). He’s expected to be sidelined with the injury for seven to 10 days.

While that is far from a positive development for the Michigan product, there is still a chance he plays meaningful snaps in the Lions’ exhibition opener Thursday night in Cincinnati. If he does, expect him to make some noise, and demonstrate why he should be in contention for a significant role in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense as a rookie.

As camp progresses, expect him to continue to battle veteran D.J. Wonnum for the starting EDGE job opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice July 31, will continue to be held out of on-field work with the ailment.

Subsequently, his chances to capture the WILL linebacker job have taken a significant hit. And on top of that, Detroit has since added veteran linebacker Devin White, further damaging his odds to win a starting job out of camp.

At this juncture, I believe the former Wolverines defender will begin his rookie campaign as a reserve linebacker, with a chance to garner additional reps as the season progresses.

CB Keith Abney II

Abney has seen a plentitude of third-team reps and special teams snaps early on in camp, and should continue to be in the mix for the team’s starting nickel corner job.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the Arizona State product makes his presence known in a bigger way headed into the Lions’ preseason opener August 13 against the Bengals.

WR Kendrick Law

Law tore his ACL during offseason workouts, and will miss the entirety of the upcoming season.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has begun to turn heads in camp. He garnered first-team reps Thursday, and further added to his snap count with a few of the other linemen experiencing cramping.

The former Texas Tech lineman notched one would-be sack of fellow rookie Luke Altmyer, and overall, looked confident on the Allen Park practice field.

DL Tyre West

West has failed to make his mark in camp so far. Yet, by the end of summer practices, I believe the Tennessee product has a chance to claim a spot on the Lions’ active roster as a rotational EDGE and reserve defensive tackle.