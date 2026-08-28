How To Watch Detroit Lions Preseason Finale Against Colts

The Detroit Lions preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts is the final opportunity for a handful of players to make a case why they belong on the initial 2026 53-man roster.

This summer, head coach Dan Campbell made some noticeable changes to the practice intensity, schedule and decided against holding joint practices.

With so many high-quality players already on the roster, the former NFL tight end felt it was best to focus on the daily competition among the players on defense battling against the offense.

But, Campbell indicated it does not mean that he will not ever consider again practicing against other teams during training camp.

"Oh no, listen, and that's what somebody asked me yesterday, I want to be careful. This is not a, 'Okay, well I'm done with those.' This is right for this year," said Detroit. "This felt right and I'm glad we did it and it was just what the doctor ordered. It doesn't mean that we won't go back to joints next year. I mean, we could. If I find the right partner and it just makes sense, man, well, I'm open to that. I just know right now this is what we needed. This was good.”

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Heading into the final rehearsal before the start of the regular season, there are still a handful of positions that could see shuffling on the depth chart.

"The Indy game will be big," Campbell said. "There are still spots available, jobs available. And really for even a lot of these guys, man, we want to give a lot of exposure to some of these guys to give them the best opportunity to put their best stuff on tape, whether it's here or for another team. They've earned that. And so, they're going to get a lot of reps, a lot of snaps, and it'll be good exposure for them.”

For those viewing outside of the local area, the game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK), Fox 17 West Michigan (WXMI), Fox 36 Toledo, Fox 47 Lansing (WSYM), List of local affiliates

TV announcers: Jason Benetti, T.J. Lang, Patti Cesarini

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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