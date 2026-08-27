Most Glaring Lions Preseason Disappointment and What Comes Next

Isaac TeSlaa quickly endeared himself to Lions fans a season ago with highlight grab after highlight grab.

The 2025 third-round pick finished his rookie campaign with 239 yards and six touchdowns on 16 catches, showcasing an ample amount of promise along the way.

Subsequently, it was thought that he would take a major step forward in his second year as a pro.

However, thus far in training camp this summer, the Hudsonville, Mich., native has shown very little signs of growth, and instead has looked the part of an in-over-his-head rookie.

He's dropped far too many catchable passes in both practice and game action, including in Detroit's preseason opener against the Bengals. In that game alone, he let two throws slip through his hands, including one on the opening drive of the game that resulted in a Luke Altmyer pick.

TeSlaa didn't catch a single ball against Cincinnati, and then followed that up with a no-target outing on 27 offensive snaps against the Commanders.

Despite the underwhelming start to the preseason, Lions head man Dan Campbell isn't overly worried about the 24-year-old.

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"I think more than anything, just stay the course. And I feel like TeSlaa — I don't feel like I need to (say anything to reassure him)," Campbell said following Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati. "Now, that doesn't mean I won't say something, but he's a pretty headsy guy, he's a pretty confident guy, and he's pretty good about, 'You know what? I just gotta go back to work.'”

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the lack of progression from TeSlaa has been an alarming development from the former Arkansas receiver, who enters the 2026 season as the Lions’ No. 3 wideout.

He hasn't come close to living up to the bill of such a receiver, and consequently, has been a major disappointment for Campbell's squad so far this preseason.

Yet, there is still hope for TeSlaa to get back on the right track before Detroit's regular season opener with the Saints.

The Lions have one final exhibition tilt remaining: Saturday against the Colts.

With a strong showing in the preseason affair, TeSlaa could very well put his rough camp behind him and ready himself for regular season play. It'd be a huge step in the right direction for the second-year receiver.

TeSlaa and the Lions are set to square off with the Colts Saturday at 1 p.m. (EST).