How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Green Bay Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will square off with a Green Bay Packers team which is playing its best football of the 2026 campaign.

Jordan Love & Co. are winners of three in a row, most recently defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, 23-13.

It marked the third straight game in which Matt LaFleur's squad held its opponent to 14 or fewer points. Additionally, LaFleur's defense has permitted just 20.8 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the NFL this season.

Lions head man Dan Campbell, for one, has been impressed by the recent play of Green Bay's defense.

“They’ve been playing outstanding,” Campbell said earlier this week. “That whole team has trended. I mentioned this, these last two weeks, they’ve really taken off and the defense is dangerous. I mentioned they play as one unit. That’s what you see. They play as one unit, and they all know where their help’s at. They play smart football. They play hard. They’re aggressive. They create disruption up front. They attack the run, they attack the pass. They give you multiple looks. It’s a physical, headsy unit.”

As for the Lions, they're seeking their second consecutive victory, after knocking off the Arizona Cardinals in the desert prior to their Week 6 bye.

Additionally, when they take the field Sunday against Green Bay, it'll mark their first divisional tilt of the ‘26 season.

Detroit will also be a bit healthier than it has been in recent weeks, with the return of safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays. Both will provide an immediate boost to their respective sides of the ball.

Per Campbell, Mays will take the spot of Juice Scruggs in the Lions' starting lineup.

"There are things that we know he brings to us mentally and physically," Campbell said of Mays. "And he's a little different player than Juice, and Juice has done a really good job. But, this gets us starting to trend to who are our best five. And maybe it is this lineup here, but Juice will certainly be involved in all that as we move forward.”

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday October 25, 2026

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Stream: NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

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