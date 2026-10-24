The cloud surrounding the Detroit Lions and their contract situation with tight end Sam LaPorta continues to swell.

Ahead of their pivotal Week 7 showdown with the Green Bay Packers, some tension has grown between the two parties in their efforts to get a new deal done before LaPorta is eligible for free agency in the offseason.

Reports of the two sides being at odds first surfaced in early October, when it was noted that the two sides had paused negotiations for a new deal before the Lions took on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Earlier this week, LaPorta voiced his frustrations during an interview on the Barstool Sports' 'Pardon My Take' podcast. Now, The Athletic's Jonathan Jones has added some additional context to the situation and why it could be important for the Lions to get a deal done rather quickly.

"Things don’t appear to be great between the Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta, but it is more likely than not that the two sides eventually reach an agreement on an extension before free agency," Jones wrote.

Jones noted that the Lions under general manager Brad Holmes have been keen on retaining their drafted talent, with LaPorta being a second-round pick who has produced at a high level since being drafted in 2023.

Detroit has not been opposed to get deals done during the season, with notable examples being defensive lineman Alim McNeill during the 2024 season and star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson last year.

However, the longer the Lions wait, the more expensive LaPorta could become.

The franchise tag is an option the Lions could utilize to keep LaPorta for an additional season, but Jones noted that it wouldn't be a cheap one. According to OverTheCap, the current projection for the franchise tag at the tight end position is approximately $17.5 million.

Additionally, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is extension eligible following the conclusion of this season. Bowers broke the rookie reception record for tight ends one year after LaPorta set it, and is on track to reset the market.

Via a league source, Jones reported that Bowers could indeed get that record money, which will put even more pressure on the Lions to pay a massive sum in order to retain LaPorta.

"George Kittle sits at the top of the market at $19.1 million per year," Jones wrote. "A league source estimated Bowers could get into the mid-20s, in large part because the Raiders paid a center $27 million per year who a) had never played a down for the team and b) never made an All-Pro team. With Bowers eligible for his extension in a few months, waiting would not behoove the Lions."

The Lions have watched as multiple members of the 2023 NFL draft tight end group have received extensions from their respective teams. Kyle Pitts (three years, $54 million), Tucker Kraft (four years, $75 million) and Michael Mayer (three years, $45 million) all have received new deals and established a market for what LaPorta's contract could look like.

However, with the ongoing speculation and Detroit's desire to keep their drafted talent, an extension that exceeds all three of those deals to keep LaPorta could be on the horizon.

According to OverTheCap, the Lions currently have just over $36 million in effective cap space for the 2027 season. In addition to LaPorta, the Lions are also expected to explore a contract extension with fellow 2023 second-round pick, safety Brian Branch.

The Lions have been without Branch for the first five games of the season, but Branch is expected to make his season debut Sunday after rehabbing a torn Achilles barring anything unforseen.