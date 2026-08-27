Instagram Account of Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Is Gone

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has emerged as one of the most popular players on the roster.

It was recently discovered online that the Instagram page of the former first-round pick is no longer available to be viewed. Supporters will currently see a "User not found" message on the popular social media page.

There have been no reasons reported why the page is no longer active. Williams has been dialed in all throughout training camp.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was featured on the teams social media channel after slipping behind the secondary and being wide open on a 34-yard touchdown.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has praised Williams this summer for being faster at the line of scrimmage and for playing physical at the top of the route.

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Jameson Williams’ Instagram page is gone @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/3tdZoZfoC6 — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) August 27, 2026

Petzing was asked earlier this summer how he balances different position groups and if he is going to have to sacrifice touches from one position group, due to the sheer number of star players on offense.

“I think it is more of an opportunity than a sacrifice. It's an opportunity to put your best players on the field. And in other places I've been, sometimes that was 13-personnel. If it's 11-personnel, if it's 10-personnel, if it's 01-personnel, that's what it's going to be," said Petzing. "And I think that's so important to me doing my job at a high level and doing the best job for the organization, is making sure that whoever has the ability to affect the game at a high level, I'm putting them on the field and giving them that opportunity.”

The decision to spread the football around will be a challenging one, but Petzing wants players to go out on the field and earn more touches.

“It's a balance, as you said, and I think a big part of that is challenging guys and saying, ‘Hey, you want the ball? Go out and earn it.’ We're in training camp right now, guys are fighting for roles, they're fighting for touches," Petzing said. "They're trying to show me, their teammates, other coaches, this organization what they can do.

"I've always said, ‘You show me you do something at high level, it's my job to put you in that position over and over again.’ And I think that's what competition's all about and it brings out the best in us as individuals and as a unit.”