Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided updates regarding why wide receiver Jameson Williams and cornerback Nick Whiteside missed practice on Sunday afternoon.

Williams will not practice again on Monday, as he is dealing with a shoulder issue. Whiteside is dealing with a hamstring injury. Both injuries are not currently considered serious.

Both have had a stellar start to camp, especially Whiteside, who is battling with Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw for an opportunity to play on the outside opposite of veteran D.J. Reed.

The former NFL tight end was recently asked if training camp had exceeded his expectations for competitiveness.

After a down year in 2025, one of the goals for camp was to reestablish the importance of competitiveness and instilling a no-nonsense, more business-like approach to each day.

“I don't know if it's exceeded. I mean, I know we like the guys that we acquired going into camp that we have on this roster. We like the potential between the youth and the veteran guys that we've got, the skillset," said Campbell. "So, we had an idea it would be pretty competitive and then look, that's the mindset too. We don't have time to waste, and we can't wait for anybody. We're out to get this job done and we can't mess around."

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Campbell further explained what he was seeking from players, when they are being evaluated for opportunities or their spot on the roster.

"We have to be able to trust you, you’ve got to be dependable, you’ve got to be coachable, and you’ve got to be a competitor, man. You’ve got to be able to line up and go back for the next play no matter what happened in the last one. So, it is competitive though," said Campbell. "We love that. Because that's where the cream always rises to the top.

"You're going to find those guys and then you'll find the ones that it's just too much, it's hard. And doesn't make them bad people, doesn't make them nothing. It's probably not for you, at least not here.”

Detroit is set to practice on Monday evening in front of season-ticket members.

The team has a walkthrough schedule for Tuesday, so the next opportunity for media to observe practice and the final occasion fans can observe camp practice will be Wednesday, August 19.

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