Jack Campbell's New Contract Includes Salary Cap Trick Used Often

The Detroit Lions committed to Jack Campbell with a new four-year contract extension that will take affect beginning next season.

When the team elected to decline his fifth-year option, there was quiet concern. However, the team made the decision for financial reasons due to the cost of the option at his position, and quickly finalized his new four-year extension just weeks later.

Campbell's extension further proves the team's belief in him as a future leader for the organization. He is expected to inhert the leadership role vacated by Alex Anzalone's departure this offseason in free agency.

In his new deal, Campbell will become the second-highest paid off-ball linebacker by average annual value with a maximum of $81 million being paid out over four years. The deal comes with $51.5 million guaranteed, and his $20.25 AAV is second only to Fred Warner at $21 million.

A report from Lions' beat writer Dave Birkett has the details on Campbell's new deal. His contract is loaded with bonuses, as his base salary numbers are relatively low. Below is a breakdown of Campbell's contract by base salary as well as his bonuses.

2027 base salary: $1.26 million

2028 base salary: $1.305 million

2029 base salary: $15.15 million

2030 base salary: $2.75 million

Lions LB Jack Campbell's contract includes 4 void years, an $8.612M signing bonus and option bonuses of $11.89M and $18.845M

Base salaries: 2027 $1.26M, 2028 $1.305M, 2029 $15.15M, 2030 $2.75M — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 26, 2026

At first glance, the biggest takeaway is that the Lions kept his base salary numbers low with the exception of the 2029 season. At that point, the current contracts the team has with quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive tackle Alim McNeill will all have expired.

Amongst their other hefty extensions, the 2029 season will also have high base salary numbers for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ($29.55 million) and offensive tackle Penei Sewell ($19.4 million). In managing the cap this way, the Lions are freeing themselves up for other potential extensions.

Campbell is one of four players from the 2023 draft class who has become deserving of an extension, a group that also includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.

The Lions picked up Gibbs' fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and many reports indicate that the team has plans to make him a long-term player with a new contract.

In total, Campbell is set to make $20.465 in base salary. In addition to that, he has a signing bonus of $8.612 and option bonuses of $11.89 million and $18.845 million. This brings the total to $59.812 million, meaning the remainder of his contract will be paid out in other bonuses or incentives.

Detroit also has four void years built into the end of Campbell's contract, though the financial elements of these void years have yet to be reported.

By structuring Campbell's contract this way, the Lions are allowing themselves the flexibility to add high value extensions to their books. Additionally, the structure of the contract allows the team the ability to potentially restructure and add money to the four void years down the line.

Campbell has all the intangibles to be a staple of Detroit's defense for years to come. This extension is proof that the organization believes that, but it also allows the team the flexibility to make other moves around it and stay cap compliant.