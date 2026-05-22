How Jack Campbell's Contract Extension Impacts Lions Salary Cap

The Detroit Lions made it official Thursday that they plan to have Jack Campbell step into a bigger leadership role beginning in 2026.

With Lions fan Sweta Patel breaking the news Thursday and the team confirming with a video from Campbell, Detroit has officially inked a four-year pact with Campbell to keep him through the 2030 season.

The terms have been reported, with the Lions reportedly committing up to $81 million to Campbell over his four year extension. Of that money, a reported $51 million is guaranteed. Because the team declined his fifth-year option, the team will go into effect beginning next seas after the final year of his rookie deal.

Detroit declined the option because the value of it would've made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, instead opting for a long-term deal where he will still receive one of the highest AAV deals in the entire NFL.

Officially, Campbell will be the second-highest paid off-ball linebacker at $20.25 million per year. Only San Francisco's Fred Warner makes more on yearly average, with an AAV of $21 million.

In committing to Campbell at this level, the Lions are displaying clear confidence in his ability to lead the defense. He's coming off a career year in his third NFL campaign, and with Alex Anzalone off to Tampa Bay the Iowa product could be in line to take over as the defensive captain.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Lions currently have around $53 million in cap space not counting Campbell's extension. The official breakdown of the deal has not been revealed, and it's unclear exactly what Campbell's cap hit will be in 2027.

However, it can be inferred that he will take a significant chunk of that money. Detroit has a trio of other 2023 draft picks who are extension-eligible, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.

All three of those players could also command top of the market money at their respective positions. As a result, it will be intriguing to see the official reveal of Campbell's yearly cap hits as that will impact the team's bottom line and how much they have to offer to their other members of that draft class.

It should be noted that first and foremost, Campbell's extension solidifies the team having both of their 2023 first-round picks under contract for at least the 2027 campaign. They picked up Gibbs' fifth-year option, valued at $14.293 million, and by all accounts plan on extending him for what could be the top running back contract on the market.

Detroit does not have the fifth-year option with LaPorta or Branch as second-round picks, meaning each player's respective rookie contract will expire following the season. This creates more urgency to get their deals done in a timely fashion.

General manager Brad Holmes has made it a clear priority to retain young players whome the team has drafted and been pleased with when it comes to performance. Already in his tenure, the Lions have handed out high-value contracts to the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph and now Campbell.

As a result, the deal adds another financial strain to their books, but the Lions have been clever in how they've diverted some of the money within these deals.

Detroit has been clever about committing some of the money to guarantees or to signing bonuses, which can help move some of the financial weight around and keep the organization cap compliant.

Holmes and the front office have been able to manage everything within the cap, and seem intent on doing so to help retain more members of their core.