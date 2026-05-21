Lions Finalize Contract Extension With LB Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions have affirmed their commitment to another former first-round pick.

On Thursday, the Lions tweeted a video of linebacker Jack Campbell confirming an earlier report that he has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the organization through 2030. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Campbell joined the Lions as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, drafted 18th overall and six picks after running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After playing a modest role as a rookie, Campbell emerged as an every down starter in his second campaign. He burst onto the scene this past year, setting numerous career-best totals and earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time in his NFL career.

Last year, he had 176 combined tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. In his career, he has totaled 402 combined tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed.

The contract is also an affirmation of the team's belief in Campbell as a leader for their new era. After losing multi-year defensive captain Alex Anzalone at linebacker, Dan Campbell and company have belief in Campbell's ability to help run the show defensively.

Anzalone signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, clearing the way for Campbell to step in as a leader of the defense.

Loyal Lions Ticket Members received this pic.twitter.com/TCSxl9At0g — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 21, 2026

“It is a fun part, and really that’s what a lot of this becomes. We’re banking on those guys. We’re saying we believe those guys are gonna take the next step," Campbell said in an interview with the team website. "And, we’re saying those guys not only from a production standpoint, but a leadership standpoint. Alex and Kalif and Decker, okay, the next line of guys — Jack Campbell, Penei Sewell, this is your room now. That’s exciting too. That’s the cycle of this league. You’ve got to put those guys in positions where they can become better players, they can help you, and leaders.”

Campbell is the latest draft pick made by Brad Holmes to earn a long-term contract extension. Others include Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph.

Sewell, McNeill, St. Brown and Barnes are all members of the team's 2021 draft class, the first draft conducted by Holmes. Hutchinson, Williams and Joseph, meanwhile, were all drafted in 2022.

Other members of the 2023 class who could earn contract extensions along with Campbell include Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.