Kay Adams Believes Detroit Lions Can Accomplish This Bold Feat in 2026

Every NFL season, team's that finished in last place have the potential to quickly rebound and find themselves at the top of the division the following season.

The Detroit Lions finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 9-8 record and missed the postseason. Dan Campbell's squad also finished in last place in the NFC North division.

In the last 10 seasons, at least one squad has made the leap from last place to first place in the standings. Seven have won at least one playoff game the following year after a last-place finish.

During a recent episode of "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, two team's were predicted to bounce back quickly after finishing in last place in 2025: Detroit and New Orleans.

Adams provided a compelling reason why Campbell's squad should not be overlooked this season.

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Kay Adams is high on Detroit Lions in 2026 @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/KhGArf1zEY — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) May 27, 2026

"I don't think we're talking about them enough," said Adams. "And if you really think about it, Hamilton and I went back and forth on this over the weekend, people are eating hot dogs and hamburgers, we're talking are we underrating Jared Goff? Listen, what happened down the stretch, I feel like we forget how fantastic he was. (Jahmyr) Gibbs is still there. He's a home-run hitter. Faster than everybody. A dangerous, dangerous player.

"They've done a good job of addressing the O-line, right? They fixed the problems," Adams commented further. "The defense is a question. They addressed that. So, the 9-8 record, last place finish boiled down to this -- the injuries to the entire secondary, which has been a bit of a theme. And number two, the seeming disconnect with the play-calling throughout the year."

Detroit's defense has been besieged by injuries the past two seasons. But, if the injury luck flips to help Campbell's squad, Adams is comfortable with the decision to hire new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"The injury luck, we can't do much about that, but the defense is talented, if they can stay healthy," said Adams. "And as for the play-calling, okay, we got a new guy in town in Drew Petzing. Here he is. What can he do? He joins the Lions from AZ (Arizona). As you can see, it is hard to give a full evaluation. Don't know much about him or what went on with the Cardinals, I don't know. The starting quarterback missed half of their game, so who knows. Bright young offensive mind. I believe in the infrastructure with the Lions. I believe in their hiring process. ..."

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