Detroit Lions Hiring New OC Listed as Most Impactful For 2026 Season

When Dan Campbell made the decision to part ways with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, the replacement hire was going to be one of the key additions that would determine if the 2026 season would be successful.

ESPN recently recapped the moves and decisions made by each NFC North squad, and listed what the move was during the offseason that will have the biggest impact on the Lions this upcoming season.

Many were hoping Campbell would hire one of the top names that emerged after being dismissed from his former team.

Instead of hiring Mike McDaniel, who was dismissed from the Miami Dolphins, the decision was made to hire Drew Petzing, who previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

As ESPN explained, "Petzing is replacing John Morton, who was fired after one season in the role. So far, Petzing has earned the respect of Campbell and his players through his work ethic and résumé. He had been the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

"In 2025, Detroit was still among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3) but struggled to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. This was despite having Pro Bowlers Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among other playmakers. The team is hoping to change that under Petzing."

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With his new team, Petzing will have a plethora of offensive talent that features young talent at key skill positions.

Veteran signal-caller Jared Goff is still in the prime of his career and the receivers unit at the top of the depth is among the best in the NFL.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is now the feature running back who will have his number called numerous times each week as both a runner and as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

The struggles of the Cardinals made the hire heavily scrutinzed, but Petzing will have an opportunity to silence the critics rather quicky, if the offense can still remain potent and among the higest-scoring in the league this season.

Campbell has a history of yanking play-calling duties quickly when things are not going according to plan.

If Petzing is able to navigate early struggles and growing pains, Detroit's newest offensive leader should be able to have the offense peforming at a very high level this year.

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