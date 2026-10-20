Lions Announce Week 7 Uniforms: How They Have Fared

The Detroit Lions return to action this week against the Green Bay Packers, and will be wearing their all-black uniforms for the divisional tilt.

It'll be the first time Dan Campbell's squad dons the alternate uniforms this season and the seventh time overall.

Billed as the “Motor City Muscle” jersey combo, the uniform made its debut in 2024, and features a black jersey, black pants, and a blue helmet with the black Lions logo.

Detroit won its first ever game in the jersey in Week 4 of the 2024 season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 42-29, at Ford Field. The Lions weren't as lucky in their second go-round with the unis, however, losing to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a Week 15 contest, 48-42. It marked the Lions’ second and final loss of the ‘24 regular season.

Campbell & Co. proceeded to finish the aforementioned campaign with a 2-1 record in the all-black jerseys. Meanwhile, in 2025, Detroit also recorded a 2-1 mark in the retro uniforms. The lone loss for the Lions in the all-blacks last season came against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

In Detroit's upcoming Week 7 matchup with Green Bay, it will face a Packers team which has won three straight games. Jordan Love & Co. beat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night for their most recent win, improving to 4-2 on the season.

The Packers are playing like one of the best teams in football right now, and arguably will be even stronger a week from now due to the return of running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, who has missed the season's first six games while serving time on the commissioner exempt list, will suit up for the first time in 2026 next Sunday against the Lions.

Having Jacobs back should provide a major boost to Green Bay's run game, which has basically been nonexistent through the season's first six weeks. For example, the Packers’ top back in Week 6 was Pierre Strong Jr., who accumulated just 28 yards on 11 carries.

The Lions will square off with Jacobs and Green Bay in their all-black uniforms Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.

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