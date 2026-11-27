The Detroit Lions lost Sunday, 39-35, to the Chicago Bears on a last-second touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. With the loss, the Lions fall to 8-3 on the season.

Here is a transcript of head coach Dan Campbell's postgame press conference after the Lions lost.

Opening Statement:

“Give credit to that team, man. They did what they had to do to win that game. It's frustrating for us. A number of things we didn't do well. Guys fought, but those are hard when you lose those types of games, man. You're in it, you're going. I just told the guys, 'Man, don't let this ruin your Thanksgiving. It's going to sting, and it should sting for a while, but man, put it behind you and try to enjoy your family. It's Thanksgiving, you got a couple of days off here, and then we move forward.' We clean it up. We'll clean it up Monday, and then we've got to get ready for whoever we play next. Questions?”

On how he puts this result in perspective considering how it came down to the end:

“Well, I mean, it was a heck of a throw, heck of a catch. Really was good coverage. I mean, (Bears WR Rome) Odunze made a heck of a catch back there, man, keeping his feet in. That was the one play. It's a credit to them.”

On the offense’s inability to put the game away like they have many times already this season:

“Yeah, I would say we did a number of things really well. There was a number of really, really high-level plays that were made and just us handling our business. And then there's stuff that we haven't done in six weeks, man, some bad stuff that we have to clean up. Some self-inflicted wounds that really cost us some crunch time, so we got to clean those up. Can't have them. There again, we had our opportunities. We didn't capitalize. We didn't finish it.”

On if the bad things he is referencing are related to penalties:

“Oh yeah. Yeah, we had other penalties that killed drives offensively, but those taunting killed us too. One of them, it changed the dynamic of the points because now you're going for two instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game. But we talked about it, man, keeping your composure, and we didn't do that. We had two of them, and those hurt. Those hurt. When you get in big games, man, you got to stay disciplined, and we didn't do that. We've been really good over the last few weeks. We just got to lock back in, that's all.”

On if the Bears did anything out of the ordinary to provoke penalties:

“I’m not discussing that.”

On if his decision to go for it on fourth down late in the game while in field goal range was impacted by not wanting to give the Bears the ball back with just over two minutes to play:

“Yeah, I mean, that plays into it. I thought we'd get it. First of all, I really believed we were going to get that. But then yeah, if you don't, it incentivizes a little bit the four downs. You're playing more for a field goal, but if you get down fast enough, you'll have some shots at the end zone, which they did. So, I don't regret that. I wish we'd have made that, but listen, sometimes that happens.”

On what he can say about the performance of the defense given the injuries prior to and during the game:

“Well, I would say, man, we made some big plays early in that game. We got a fumble. It was a heck of a job by (Brian) Branch and Derrick Moore. Then the safety was huge right before halftime. That was big, so there were a number of things I thought we really did well. The ones that drive you up the wall are when we just blow an assignment, and those have not shown up in a while. It's been a minute. So we just, we had some miscommunication, man, that cost us in criticals. We'll get that cleaned up. We're going to have to.”

On the decision to take the safety before halftime:

“I believed that we could get nine out of it instead of seven. And I mean, the seven, we’re already down there. They got timeouts. OK, you get seven and let's just say they were able to drive the length of field and you net four. I believe we could net nine and go in and we were able to pull it off. So, it's a credit to the offense.”

On RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ performance today and what stood out to him:

“Yeah, he did a heck of a job. I mean, he's special like we know, but I thought the O-line played their tails off too. We came off the football. It was a great job. Tight ends, receivers blocking. And I thought they came out and really played physical football. It was good. And Gibbs is special. He finds a crease, he goes. So, he's electric.”

On why he feels the team did things in this game they hadn’t done in a while:

“Oh, I don't know. I mean, it's a short week. You want to make sure you’ve got enough in, that can always play a little bit of a factor. I mean, I don't know. I just know we did. We didn't handle some things well like we have been.”

On why he called timeouts during the final Bears drive :

“I was hopeful we might have a chance to rebuttal once they got in field goal range. We'd answer to that depending on if they threw it and had some incompletions or something. And I used those two and that's what it was for.”

On EDGE Derrick Moore’s performance today:

“He's getting better. I felt him get better in areas today too. I mentioned this, I feel like every week, the more he plays, the better he gets. The more looks he sees, the more he's having to adjust to things as they come at him. He's able to work his craft against different type of high-level players and you begin to get better. And I just feel like he is. He's getting better.”

On why OL Juice Scruggs had multiple false starts:

“Yeah, I’ve got an idea on some of it.”

On if he is willing to share why he thinks OL Juice Scruggs had multiple false starts:

“No, I'm not going to share it. So, we'll be good on that. We'll be good. We've got to clean it all up and make sure that we just take care of our business. That's all. I mean, we did some good things, but we just didn't make the one extra play we needed to today. That's all.”

On what Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford meant to him:

“Yeah, she was always visible and she's such a sweetheart. She loved the team. She loved the Detroit Lions. She was always available. She was great to certainly myself, my family, but she just , she loved the players. She loved everything about it. I mean, if you come out of a big game and you run the heck out of the ball, she would talk about the O-line. Just loved those double teams. And she was special that way. And really, she's part of a football family. I mean, they've owned this, the Lions, since the '60s, whatever, '63, '64. I mean, this is a football family, one of the few that are left. So, thoughts and prayers go out with the Ford family and her passing, but she was a special woman.”