Lions Fans React to 2026 NFL Schedule: Final Stretch Is 'Nasty'

After several “leaks” leading up to it, the Detroit Lions’ 2026 schedule was officially unveiled Thursday evening.

The Lions, which possess the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule in 2026 (based on last year's win-loss records), will open the season September 13 against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

Dan Campbell's squad will then travel to Buffalo the following week to take on Josh Allen and the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The primetime affair will mark the very first game at the Bills’ new home field, Highmark Stadium.

It also marks one of four primetime tilts for Detroit in 2026. Campbell & Co. will also square off with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 and the N.Y. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Among the other highlights of the Lions’ schedule include a Week 3 matchup with former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets, a trip to Germany in Week 10 to face Mike Vrabel and the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots and an NFC North divisional battle with Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Detroit also quite notably will face the Vikings, the Bears and the Green Bay Packers – all on the road – in three of their final four games.

Altogether, the Lions will play seven games against playoff teams from last season and eight games against teams that had a winning record in 2025.

In case you missed the schedule release, here's a quick look at who Detroit will face at both Ford Field and on the road in 2026.

Home games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, N.Y. Giants.

Road games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Arizona.

Additionally, much to the dismay of Lions fans, Detroit will have its bye in Week 6, following a Week 5 contest with the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.

Because of the early-season bye, Campbell & Co. will play their final 12 games, amounting to nearly two full months, without a break. It's far from an optimal element of the Lions' schedule for the 2026 campaign.

Here's a snippet now of the fanbase's reaction to Detroit's schedule for the upcoming season.

On the road at Chicago and Green Bay in the cold to end the season is nasty. — Darren Proctor (@Darren_Proctor) May 15, 2026

Just like every year, it's stupid to play the Sunday before Thanksgiving resulting in only 3 days 'off' between games. They can lock in the Lions playing every Thanksgiving so lock in the Sunday before as one of their off weeks. — Rob A (@Gregg8014Rob) May 15, 2026

Should be at least 4-1 through the first 5 weeks — Chris Isaac (@Grizzcanada) May 15, 2026

Division away games in the last month is BS. — Mike's N (@bearleemike) May 15, 2026

12-5 if everything goes well — CollectorNick (@SlotaMode) May 15, 2026

We are closing the season against division rivals in freezing cold weather. I think our divisional rivals are not going to appreciate the ass whoopin in the cold — Free Stew (@TateRatMullet) May 15, 2026

Not only did the NFL not give the Lions a bye after the Germany game, which we already knew … But they doubled down and gave Tampa Bay, the Lions opponent after Germany, a Bye Week during the Germany week.



Haha. Can’t make it up. — 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟑𝟒𝟒 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@Section344Lions) May 14, 2026

🔹 Week 6️⃣ bye feels way too early



🔹 Brutal stretch right after: 🇩🇪 vs. the Patriots, then Bucs & Bears on 🦃. 3 games in 11 days ⏰ absolutely brutal!



🔹 Curious if they fly over to 🇩🇪 early or jet out of Detroit on Thursday.



🔹 Last 3 of their final 4 games are road… — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) May 15, 2026

Lions fans whining about an early bye, no cool schedule release vid, and the 3 divisional games the last 4 weeks… soooo tf what!!! We can’t change it lock in!! — Jaz (@JazLachs) May 15, 2026

Boy did the #Lions get screwed. Bye week is week 6. No bye after the NEUTRAL field Germany game against the Super Bowl #Patriots. ONLY 8 home games. Most teams get 9. Three of four games at the end of the year, AT our division rivals. Two of them outside in Chicago and Green Bay… pic.twitter.com/s1mhjbKX4Z — Grok Memes (@tacomancheng) May 14, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.