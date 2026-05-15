Lions Fans React to 2026 NFL Schedule: Final Stretch Is 'Nasty'
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After several “leaks” leading up to it, the Detroit Lions’ 2026 schedule was officially unveiled Thursday evening.
The Lions, which possess the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule in 2026 (based on last year's win-loss records), will open the season September 13 against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
Dan Campbell's squad will then travel to Buffalo the following week to take on Josh Allen and the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The primetime affair will mark the very first game at the Bills’ new home field, Highmark Stadium.
It also marks one of four primetime tilts for Detroit in 2026. Campbell & Co. will also square off with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 and the N.Y. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.
Among the other highlights of the Lions’ schedule include a Week 3 matchup with former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets, a trip to Germany in Week 10 to face Mike Vrabel and the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots and an NFC North divisional battle with Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
Detroit also quite notably will face the Vikings, the Bears and the Green Bay Packers – all on the road – in three of their final four games.
Altogether, the Lions will play seven games against playoff teams from last season and eight games against teams that had a winning record in 2025.
In case you missed the schedule release, here's a quick look at who Detroit will face at both Ford Field and on the road in 2026.
Home games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, N.Y. Giants.
Road games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Arizona.
Additionally, much to the dismay of Lions fans, Detroit will have its bye in Week 6, following a Week 5 contest with the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.
Because of the early-season bye, Campbell & Co. will play their final 12 games, amounting to nearly two full months, without a break. It's far from an optimal element of the Lions' schedule for the 2026 campaign.
Here's a snippet now of the fanbase's reaction to Detroit's schedule for the upcoming season.
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Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years. Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics. Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL. Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019.